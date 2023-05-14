Happy Mother’s Day!

Today is just one special day out the 365 where we celebrate the women in our lives who have helped raise us, nurture us, support us and show us much needed love. The ESSENCE staff is made up of a number of mothers, from our CEO, Caroline Wanga, to ladies in sales and marketing and throughout the editorial and creative teams. To honor them, they were asked to share photos of themselves with their children, along with photos of themselves with their own mothers. Many also shared the things they love about their moms, as well as what they love most about being a mom. Check out what they had to say!

And of course, Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas, mothers-to-be, and motherly figures out there!