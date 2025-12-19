Exclusive: Draymond Green And Hazel Renee Glow In Dreamy Maternity Shoot

Stanley Babb

NBA champion Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are expecting their third child together, and to celebrate the upcoming arrival of Baby Green, the couple took part in a maternity shoot that’s both heartwarming and regal.

They were captured by celebrity photographer Stanley Babb, who photographed the couple for their engagement shoot and their wedding in 2022.

The end result was a stunning variety of images, with the couple going through a few outfit changes, a few beautiful shots of the actress poolside, in a power suit with her bump peeking out, and with an ethereal shot out in nature.

Both parties came into their relationship with a child, daughter Olive for Renee, and Draymond Jr. for Green, of course. They went on to welcome daughters Cash, 5, and Hunni, 2.

In September, Renee announced that the couple was expecting, writing, “It’s Givingggg Slight #2under2 😳,” before adding, “@money23green And I Are OVER THE MOON 🌙💚 Baby Green #5 Loading.” She shared how they found out they were expecting with ESSENCE.

“We had just thrown this big joint birthday celebration in Miami with our close friends Steph and Ayesha Curry. All of us are March babies, so it felt like the perfect excuse to come together and really celebrate life. Maybe we had a little too much fun,” Renee says, laughing. “But once it all sank in, the feeling that stayed with me was gratitude. It was one of those ‘whoa’ moments. Our hearts are full, and now we’re stepping into life as a party of seven.”

As for names, she admits they’re still searching for the perfect one to match this perfect time in their lives. “We haven’t landed on a name yet,” she says. “The funny part is we’re starting to run out of green-themed names, so this baby is definitely challenging us in a new way. But we’re taking our time. We want the name to feel intentional and meaningful, just like this moment.”

Green and Renee first met as student athletes at Michigan State University. “We were in the same theater class and both athletes,” she shared exclusively with ESSENCE ahead of their wedding in 2022. “Naturally we gravitated towards one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other.”

A love connection wouldn’t occur though, until years later, when he was in the NBA playing for the Golden State Warriors and she was cultivating an acting career, including having a recurring role on Fox’s former series Empire.

“We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together,” she said at the time. “We hadn’t seen each other in a very long time so we hung out all day, talked, and caught up. It was really casual but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends.”

The besties have found a rhythm that works for them and their home, despite the fact that Green hates to be on the road for the NBA season when his wife is close to her delivery date.

When asked how he’s feeling about it, in early December he remarked, “Pretty s—ty if I’m honest. But, nonetheless, this is my job. And I love to do my job. But it’s terrible, if I’m honest.”

Green had previously told us that Renee is the glue that holds their family together. So while he may not feel so great about possibly missing the birth of his fifth brood member, he knows the strength his love has to do it all.

“She is 100 percent the backbone of our family and keeps us all in order and the kids on track,” he says. “She is the one who also helps foster our relationship when I am on the road. I am extremely thankful for her…”

Major congratulations to the beautiful couple, and their family, on the newest member on the way!

Credits

Photographer: Stanley Babb

Stylist: Casey “Icon” Billingsley

Hair: Paige Kimbrough

MUA: Bria Valencia