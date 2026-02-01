Cori Broadus Mourns The Loss Of Her Daughter, Codi Dreaux, 20 Days After Leaving The NICU

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Cori Broadus is sharing her grief as she announced the heartbreaking news that her daughter, Codi Dreaux, passed away on Monday, January 26, 2026.

“Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote over an image of her holding her child.

Codi Dreaux’s father, Wayne “Duece” Polk, also shared his own emotional Instagram Story for their little girl.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace,” he wrote over an image of himself holding her. “Daddy will always love you.”

After announcing the pregnancy in December 2024, Codi Dreaux was born prematurely at 25 weeks in February 2025. Broadus’s pregnancy was high risk, as she has had lupus since she was a child, and suffered a stroke in January 2024. But she was grateful to carry her daughter as far as she did when she shared the news of her birth last spring.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!” she said when sharing the announcement. “Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

Codi Dreaux went straight into the NICU, and in September, Broadus offered words of encouragement to parents going through the same things as her and Polk. “Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story,” she wrote on Instagram. “September is NICU Awareness Month, and I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day.”

She added that NICU parents should “just hold on, we got this. My baby has been in the NICU for over six months now and…the way I’ve been in here going through it. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster but like I said it’s nothing that God gives us that we can’t handle and when we come in here we try to make sure that our love is bigger than the wires and the tubes and the machines and just staying strong for our Codi Dreaux.”

In early January 2026, Broadus shared the news that her daughter was finally free from the NICU.

“She’s home,” she wrote. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

The photo that Broadus shared at the time, of herself and Codi Dreaux in the bed together at home, is the same image she has since used to share her present disbelief over her loss.

“20 days later?!” she wrote. “Dawg i’m sick”

Broadus and Polk are receiving an outpouring of support, from singer Monica to her brothers and friends. And also, of course, from her father, Snoop Dogg.

We’re thinking of the parents, as well as her entire family and those who knew and loved Codi Dreaux.