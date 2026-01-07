Cori Broadus Welcomes Daughter Codi Dreaux Home After Nearly A Year In The NICU

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for or CORDELL BROADUS & SHARESTIX

Having a baby in the NICU can be an anxiety-inducing experience, but thankfully, that chapter is over for Cori Broadus and Wayne Duece. The entrepreneur, singer, and daughter of Snoop Dogg shared with her Instagram supporters that her baby girl, Codi Dreaux, is officially starting the new year at home.

“She’s home,” she wrote. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Broadus shared a photo of herself snuggled up in bed with her daughter.

Not only is the new mom relieved and thankful that daily hospital visits are over, but so is her family, who shared their joy in the comment section.

“On my way !!” Cordell Broadus, the older brother of Cori commented. Her mom, Shante Broadus, also commented on her recent post, expressing excitement about her granddaughter’s release from the NICU.

“My Berri Home 🤗🤗 Ups And Downs But The Love And Support Helped So Much 💙💙,” she remarked.

It’s been a long road for Cori, who gave birth three months early in February 2025. The singer thought she had a bad case of gas, but actually had HELLP syndrome, which is a rare pregnancy-related condition that resembles preeclampsia and can result in early delivery.

Common symptoms of HELLP include abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, headache, and vomiting.

“Doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad,” she said in her Instagram Stories at the time. “Ladies please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TikTok (talking to myself lowkey).”

At the six-month mark, Cori shared words of encouragement with other parents on a similar journey. It also happened to be September, which is NICU Awareness Month.

“Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story,” she wrote in an Instagram caption underneath a sweet video featuring her and her daughter, who was sleeping. “September is NICU Awareness Month, and I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day.”

The Choc Factory owner leaned on her faith at the time, trusting that God wouldn’t give her challenges beyond her capacity, adding that the journey has been an “emotional rollercoaster.”

Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Duece, was also on the rollercoaster ride, spending long days and nights in the NICU. In December, he shared some sweet moments at the hospital with his daughter in an Instagram reel.

“This isn’t what I planned,” the new dad began his reel caption. “This isn’t what anyone prepares you for. But this is where I show up.. every night, every morning, even when we exhausted in ways sleep can’t fix. I’ve learned strength doesn’t always look brave. Sometimes it looks like staying. Sometimes it looks like sitting in silence and holding hope together with praying hands. Daddy Loves you Codi Dreaux, my strong girl !!”

Staying strong paid off. We’re glad that baby girl is home right before her first birthday!