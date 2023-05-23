Carmelo Anthony’s NBA Retirement Announcement Puts The Spotlight On His Two Children

Getty

Carmelo Anthony is hanging up his jersey. The revered athlete is retiring from the NBA and passing the torch to his oldest child, Kiyan Anthony, to continue his legacy. He announced his retirement via social media on May 22nd, via a curated video filled with highlights of his career from high school until now.

“I remember the days when I had nothing,” the 38-year-old said in a video message while reflecting on his career. “Just a ball on the court and a dream of something more.” The New York City native continued, “My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represent with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way; I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

Anthony has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers, among other teams, but is now ready for a new chapter. “The time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name,” he added, “to the game that gave me purpose and pride.”

Although he directly called out his 16-year-old son, whom he shares with La La Anthony, in the video to “carry the torch,” Anthony also shared a photo of a young girl—believed to be his daughter. Carmelo’s alleged daughter, Genesis, was born in August 2017 to his reported mistress, Mia Angel Burk, amid a cheating scandal that embroiled the Anthonys, causing them to split and La La Anthony to file for divorce.

Although Anthony didn’t directly address the girl in the photo, Anthony empowered his budding basketball star son to follow his hoop dreams. “The time has come for you to carry this torch,” he said. “Chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene.”

He concluded, “My legacy, now and forever,” he concluded, “lives on through you. And I’ll always be proud of all that you do.”