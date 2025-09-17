Cardi B Is Pregnant! Confirms She's Having Baby With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs - 'I Feel Very Powerful'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The rumors are true.

Cardi B is expecting her fourth child, her first with boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs. He has a daughter (though there are rumors about other babies.) The news was confirmed in her one-on-one interview with Gayle King on Wednesday’s (Sept. 17) CBS Mornings. She says the baby is due before she heads out on tour in February 2026.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. “I’m actually very…I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers.”

She added, “We’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. Yeah we’re one of the greatest but what’s next? What we doing again? Do it again? We have to do it again all the time. We’re never like comfortable. We just want to keep doing it and that’s just how we both are.”

Cardi B confirms exclusively to @GayleKing that she is pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, and she will give birth before her tour begins in February:



“I feel very strong. I feel very powerful, that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work… pic.twitter.com/WtohtvSwIm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025

The rapper, who is preparing to release her sophomore album Am I the Drama? on Sept. 19, stepped out with Diggs publicly for the first time as a couple when they enjoyed a New York Knicks game courtside in May. She then hard launched their relationship on social media in June, sharing photos and video of them having fun on a yacht.

Cardi is in the process of completing her divorce from estranged husband Kiari “Offset” Cephus after filing last July. In September of 2024, she welcomed daughter Blossom with him, who just turned 1. Even before the couple officially called it quits, things were contentious, so it was no surprise that after the filing, there continued to be some friction and public comments from her former love. But lately, Offset has kept remarks to a minimum, at least about his estranged wife. When asked about her upcoming album this month, he praised it, saying, “I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs.”

As for Diggs, Cardi said in a recent interview that mutual friends connected them. “I thought he was cute. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s gotta be mine,’” she told Jenna Bush Hager on Today. Nowadays, she says she’s a proud WAG.

“I be at the screen every Sunday, every day, cursing people out,” she joked. “Pass the ball!” She noted that she plans to be at his games once her album rollout concludes. Diggs plays for the New England Patriots. The baby is on the way. And as for marriage again in the future, Cardi’s not counting it out, though she didn’t specifically mention the footballer. “I would get married again,” she said to Bush Hager. “I believe in love. I’m, like, a hopeless romantic.”