Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments With Son Wave

Cardi B is now a mom of two, rocking motherhood well. The youngest of her tribe, Wave, who is 14 months, is growing quickly, and she’s carrying us along for the ride.

The “WAP” rapper shared an intimate moment of her breastfeeding her son in an Instagram story and wrote the caption, “milk wasted.” Wave, now 14 months, is enjoying feeding time and snuggled up with the mom of two.

The award-winning rapper also recently showed off a face tattoo that she got of her son’s name in mid-November. She toyed with the idea of doing so in January this year via Twitter.

“Random but …. I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face….I really wanna do it,” she tweeted, adding that she wanted the tattoo on her jaw.

The mom of two made it known to fans that she went to get the tattoo in September during an Instagram live but didn’t show it until November.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said before showing the “Kulture” bicep tattoo, adding, “And I tatted my daughter’s name.”

Tattoos aside, Cardi loves her kids out loud, which we can see from the lavish birthday parties she throws for her little ones. When Kulture turned four, she threw a glamorous mermaid-themed bash, and Wave had an extravagant sportscar-themed party.

Aside from Cardi showering her kids with the best life has to offer, she still wants to teach them the value of hard work.

“They need to know never to feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’ ” she told Vogue Singapore in July. “They will never know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

Wave is the second child of Cardi, 30, and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, 30. They also share a daughter named Kulture, who is four years old. Aside from Wave and Kulture, Offset has children from previous relationships. They include Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7. The couple got married in 2017, marking five years in September.

Here are a few pictures of Wave over the past year and his life.

Wave Makes His First Social Media Appearance at 7 Months

Wave Poses With Bling And a Cute Beanie At 8 Months

Wave Is All Smiles At 9 Months

Wave Rocks a Wool Hat And Poses At 10 Months

Wave At His First Birthday Party