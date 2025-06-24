Mamas At Work: Angela Simmons Is Focused On Her Son, Her Business, And Pouring Into Herself

Angela Simmons is at it again, and by “it,” I mean handling business. The 37-year-old is known for being a successful entrepreneur (Pastry shoes, anyone?), a reality TV producer and personality, and influencer. Her latest venture is a partnership with Popilush, a fashion line with built-in shapewear. She’s created a few standout pieces, including a corset and minidress (there’s also a bodysuit and swimwear in a frisky leopard print and some faux leather bottoms), which are essentials in her own wardrobe.

“Both make you feel sexy and confident. And I’m really big on giving women that,” she tells us. “And personally, minidresses you can wear ’em out to dinner, dates, all the fun stuff. And corsets, you can wear ’em underneath a business suit even if you want. With a blazer on top, there’s so many ways to style the pieces, so it’s just all about how you do it. But for me, those two give you confidence, especially with the shapewear being built in.”

And Simmons, long known for her intense workouts, isn’t shy about her love of shapewear too. “Cinch me,” she says. “I don’t care where I’m at in life. I could always use a little cinch!”

This latest collaboration also highlights her deep appreciation for fashion design—something that may come as a surprise to some. But for those who’ve followed her journey, it’s anything but. Simmons studied at FIT and has long been immersed in the style world. “Fashion has always been a part of my life from very young,” she says. “I’ve been to all the shows, spent a lot of time during New York Fashion Week at the tents and all that. So I love fashion, and for me, this was a great opportunity to work with a brand that has fashion with purpose because it’s sculpting and shapewear inside of really cool pieces. So I love that.”

In addition to entrepreneur and more, a role Simmons cherishes most is mother. She’s mom to 8-year-old Sutton Tennyson, Jr., and while her schedule is packed, she credits her village—including family, as well as a passion for fitness, and a relentless drive—for helping her make it all work. And as always, it’s led to success.

We caught up with Simmons to talk about all of it—from shapewear and fashion to self-care and where she stands on dating right now.

ESSENCE: You are a successful businesswoman, so the collaborations that you choose to do, I’m sure you have to be very strategic about. What made you want to partner with Popilush to put out these pieces?

Angela Simmons: Well, for many reasons. First off, I really love the CEO. Eve [DeMartine] is amazing. I love her approach. I love that she wants other women to feel great. I’m really big on women empowerment and making women feel their best and look their best. And so I just love her approach and how she goes about it. I love how she runs the company. Her using my platform and me using hers and coming together and working together has been really amazing.

And speaking of making people feel the best that they can in the clothes that they wear and in their bodies overall, I know you talked recently in your interview with Angie Martinez about growing up in the spotlight and scrutiny that you felt like you got from paparazzi photos when it came to your body. As you’ve gotten older, how would you say you’ve managed to embrace your curves?

I think one thing is not comparing yourself to other individuals. It’s really important to be present to where your body is. I think we have to be, first of all, a little kinder to ourselves. For example, a woman who’s just had a baby, you’re in a different space than a woman that’s been working out nonstop for a couple months. It’s really about life and loving where you’re at, striving to be the best version of yourself. I feel like what I would tell anyone who’s struggling with that is to really work on the self-love aspect, which takes a lot of work. I’m not going to lie. But it’s worth it in the end. That said, you have to also be honest with yourself. If you’re not somewhere you want to be, then what are you going to do to get there? In the beginning, you can’t be like, “I want a six pack,” but you’re just only worried about the goal and you’re not like, I love myself where I’m at right now and I’m going to get here this way. When you do focus on the self-love along the way, in the process, you’re not driving yourself crazy or beating yourself up. Your body only can do what your body can do. So it’s just about loving yourself and doing the best you can.

Definitely. And I did want to ask you, how do you balance everything, including your workouts, your business moves, these collaborations with Popilush and everything you have on your plate with motherhood? And who do you lean on in your tribe to help you make it happen?

I think I have learned over the years, balance sounds good, but it’s not really a balance. It’s more about the percentage of time you’re putting into stuff. Out of a hundred percent, how much am I going to give this? And that’s your balance. Your balance is never going to be 50/50. But if you give your best to the 20% you’re putting in to a certain project, then you’re giving your all in that area. So it’s just figuring out what those things are that you want to do, sticking to them and making the time every day. If that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to do it regardless of anybody, and nobody can knock me off of that horse because it’s what I want to do. So it’s being selfish, and that might be selfish in work, that might be selfish with workouts, that might be selfish with whatever it is in the season that you’re in, but it’s about the season that you’re in more than anything. And working towards those goals within that time. And you’re allowed to change your mind and change how much effort and energy you put into certain things. For certain times, that’s when that’s needed. That’s what you do.

As far as my village, I lean on them hard, heavy. You know what I mean? When it comes to friends and family advice, when I’m unsure of things, I ask questions. I’m not afraid to ask questions. I’ve been taught to ask questions. The smart person in the room is not the one who says nothing. It’s important to ask people and keep people around you that know more than you. You never know everything. So I keep that open mind to be able to hear, listen, and learn.

I love that. And also, with that in mind, I know your siblings, the oldest ones, you guys all have children. So how have those relationships that you have with your brother, JoJo and your sister Vanessa, expanded as you’ve been able to go to each other about parenting and go on that journey with one another?

It just added a whole new layer. Our kids naturally talk to each other on their own. It’s crazy. They all live in different states, but they keep up with each other like no other. They all say they’re going to live in a mansion together. They’re getting their own houses, and they’re all living together. I was like, what? But they have their own relationship, which is beautiful. They literally talk more than us at this point. I talk to my siblings, but them, those three? All the time. They’re always on the phone and they plan their own trip that may or may not happen. I’m like, where are you making this up from? [laughs] But it’s their own world and it’s beautiful to watch because they’ll have each other as they grow up. The natural gravitation to get along the way we all did is beautiful.

I’m sure. In addition to exercise, what do you enjoy doing for self-care as a working mom?

I mean, I’m all about wellness overall, so I’m working on a wellness platform, but anything that makes you feel good, right? So the right foods. I have a vegan funnel cake–I mean pancake, waffle line, Angela’s Cakes, which is also funnel cake. That’s why I said funnel cake first. Sometimes I lead with that. But I’m big on what you eat. I’m big on skincare. I’m big on anything that just makes you feel good. But working out is just at the top of the list. I need to work out. I have to do that before I do anything in life.

And what has your journey as a mother taught you about yourself that you’re most proud of?

Patience. Patience. Patience. I didn’t have a lot of it when I first had my son. I actually had zero patience before I had my son. And another thing with parenthood, motherhood is, you just never know. You just have to be prepared to take what comes at you because it’s unpredictable. The mother hood. You don’t know, but you learn. You also learn there’s such a tribe of other mothers and people you can lean on and learn from. I think that’s the most beautiful part is there is a really large community of mothers who have a lot of information to share. Even outside of just your family, you learn as you go, and nobody’s experience is the same.

Very true. And lastly, you live a very full life. You’re successful in the moves that you make, the business decisions. You are creating your wellness platform and have Angela’s Cakes. You’re a mother, you’re a friend, you’re a daughter, all of these things. I did want to ask you, keeping in mind now that you’re single, down the line, what would a person need to come with to add to a life that already has so much greatness happening and going for it?

That’s really not my focus right now, honestly. I’m really just focused on myself and my business and motherhood, and I’m really not there right now. So I don’t know.

Well, in the future, we’ll see what happens! And is there anything else you’d like to share about your excitement over the collaboration with Popilush?

Yes! I hope that everyone tries it and sees and experiences what I have experienced with the corset, the minidress and their whole line. They’re just amazing. So just try it, help boost your confidence a little more. Go out, have fun with your girls. Go on dates or do whatever, but definitely get the line.

You can shop the pieces from Angela Simmons x Popilush on Popilush.com and Amazon.