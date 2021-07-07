Pack It Up: Summer Family Fun Essentials From Target

Ever head out for a summer day on the town, at the beach, or an amusement park and you forget that one small thing that can make or break your whole trip? What if you forgot the visor to keep those pesky curls out of your face when the sun is beaming down on your head? What about those ice-cold water bottles that you forgot in the fridge for the kids? All of these are essential and very much forgettable, but ESSENCE has you covered with the ultimate packing checklist for any summer adventure. Ahead, check out the list of summer fun essentials with a clickable shopping list from none other than Target!
Little Tikes Spinning Seas Water Table
All the fun of a water park for your toddlers right in your backyard, Little Tikes’ Spinning Seas Water Table is all the fun and none of the hassle. Did you know that the water play table helps develop “put-and-take” and early motor skills with fun characters for your tike? Including a single water cup and 5 round characters that squirt water, your kids will be sure to have fun on this water ferris wheel and watching the ball go down the water-filled spiral.
Blobzter Water Slide – Sun Squad™
Why let people at the water park have all the fun? No need to pay crazy admission fees, stand in long lines to get on one ride, and fight for a parking space when you can have the fun of all the water rides right in your backyard. Perfect for ages 3 and up, the whole family can slide down the 15 foot-long Blobzter to a wet drench pool finish to give you the cooling impact of the perfect water slide that you need. With just 1 Blobzter and 1 repair patch, setup is easy and just connect to a garden hose and water will spray for additional fun.
NERF Super Soaker XP20-AP Water Blaster
Get in on this classic summer fun must-have with the ultimate toy for children – boys, girls, and nonbinary children alike are sure to enjoy this throwback. The Nerf Super Soaker water blaster has a retro nostalgic design complete with pressurized mechanism, removable tank, and classic styling of the original Super Soaker water blasters. With the exception of the tape and glue, the packaging is nearly plastic-free and recyclable. With this XP20-AP blaster, 21st-century water warriors can fill up nearly 0.11 liters of water into the refillable tank made of recycled plastic bottles, pump the handle to pressurize, and pull the trigger to deliver a deluge of soakage.
ProCat Size 5 Breakaway NFHS Ball
Does your child have a serious future in athletics? Are they the next soccer star or well on their way to scoring that soccer scholarship you’ve been eyeing for them? Well, ProCat By PUMA has just the thing for you. Your student-athlete can practice on the beach, at the lake, or in your backyard with this standard size 5 ball. Textured synthetic shell for better ball control, the classic structure ensures top-notch flight and long-lasting durability and is machine-stitched for consistent shape.