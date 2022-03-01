Tired Of Waiting, Eight Women Propose To Their Partners In New OWN Series ‘Marry Me Now’

Courtesy of OWN

Many can probably agree that a woman proposing to a man is unconventional. Well, the world is evolving and people are challenging norms, including the creators and participants of the new Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series Marry Me Now, where brave women take the reins in their relationships and propose to their partners.

The show will follow the journeys of eight women from Houston in long-term relationships who are ready to take things to the next level. Tired of waiting for their boyfriends to get on one knee, the ladies plan a surprise public proposal and wedding with happily ever after as their end goal. If this isn’t adventurous enough, they’ll only have three days to pull it together. This includes dress shopping, informing their families, and all the other activities that accompany wedding planning. Oh, but their beaus have to say yes first.

These ladies aren’t left to navigate these murky waters alone. They receive the guidance of relationship coach, motivational speaker and author Rebecca Lynn Pope who will also host the show. While there are no guarantees that their partners will say yes, at least the women will know where their relationships truly stand and know whether they need to stay or go.

The new series will premiere after one of OWN’s most successful shows, Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

If this sounds like your kind of show, grab your snacks and tune in on March 19th! The hour-long series is set to premiere that evening at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. It will also be available to stream on March 19th on Discovery+. Check out a sneak peek below.