Olympian Kendall Ellis Got Stuck In A Porta Potty In June. Now, She Has A Partnership With Charmin

Charmin

Olympian and American 400-meter champion Kendall Ellis is no stranger to the Olympics. This is her second time representing the United States. However, she previously experienced some strife in her quest to return to the Olympics this year.

In June, she was stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, which, one might imagine, caused her anxiety. She anticipated competing and was afraid the incident might’ve dashed her Olympic hopes. Although she was helped and went on to win the semifinal to secure the trip to the Olympics, it ultimately led her to a destined partnership with Charmin toilet paper, which couldn’t be more aligned.

Ellis wanted to partner with Charmin toilet paper to ensure her backside is covered with superior sheets while she’s abroad because you never know what toilet paper you’ll get when you travel, especially while staying in the Olympic Village. Ellis shared about her partnership: “As an athlete, I’m very regimented, so being able to replicate the same feeling of being at home helps me go the distance. Charmin is there for me from the backside to the trackside!”

We spoke to her about the partnership, her Olympic hopes, how she takes of herself before competing, and her favorite hygiene hacks. Scroll below to check out our conversation.

ESSENCE: How is Paris for you right now?

Kendall Ellis: It feels great. It’s really exciting. I’ve been to Paris a few times, but nothing like this. Seeing so much Olympic support everywhere, from the metro to the street signs, is huge. I’m glad the city’s so excited for us to be here.

How does it feel to be competing at the Olympics?

It’s good and surreal. You never know how many Olympics you’ll get. Having a second Olympic run is rare and special, so I’m soaking up every moment.

What brought on this partnership for you?

In Eugene, Oregon, right before the semi-final of my 400, I got locked in one of the porta potties. Thankfully, Charmin helped me relieve my bathroom struggles and worries. I am very excited to be partnering with them.

How has using Charmin been helpful to you abroad and within the Olympic Village, especially since the previous porta potty mishap?

When traveling overseas or anywhere within the States, you never quite know what you’ll get. As an athlete, I am very particular about things and like to keep my routine the same. I like to have the same skincare, hair care, everything, even down to something that some people may see as small as toilet paper, so Charmin is the same thing I use at home. Having that with me in the Olympic Village has also been nice because it makes it feel like a more comfortable space.

How are you grappling with the pressures of representing the USA in the Olympics?

I like the quote: “Pressure is a privilege.” I’m privileged to be pressured, so I’ve been leaning into that. I think it’s an honor to wear the USA on my chest. If I can survive the USA trials, I can brave the Olympics, so I don’t see it as pressure. Representing the country in the best light possible is a privilege and an honor.

Do you ever get nervous before competing?

I do get nervous. I’m certainly human in that aspect. So, having things that remind me of home, like my toilet paper and favorite perfume, has helped me stay grounded and relaxed.

What’s one self-care practice you do before competing?

That’s a good question. I like setting an allotted hour and a half to get myself ready, which includes deciding how I will do my hair and picking out what kind of makeup I want that day. It gives me a chance to focus on that and concentrate on it. It takes my mind off the race and puts it on something else.