Exclusive: Olivier Rousteing On Bringing Couture To Whisky—And Why This Year’s Met Gala Theme Is Personal

Olivier Rousteing has always brought opulence and a whole lot of Black excellence to the fashion world. As the longtime creative director of Balmain, he’s known for pushing boundaries—and now, he’s taking that bold vision into a whole new space: premium spirits.

Rousteing has teamed up with legendary Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker to create a limited-edition collection that’s equal parts couture and collectible (if you have the coins). The Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression features four custom whisky blends, each representing a season and crafted from rare whiskies from across the globe by Master Blender Emma Walker.

And of course, the bottles? Straight-up works of art. Inspired by a classic 19th-century John Walker design and reimagined through Rousteing’s eye for detail, each one is handcrafted by crystal house Baccarat and wrapped in metallic finishes that echo the essence of spring, summer, fall, and winter. With just 25 bottles per season available worldwide—and a price tag of $20,000—they’re as exclusive as it gets.

We caught up with Rousteing to talk about what it means to bring fashion into the world of whisky, how he describes the flavor of each season, and yes—whether he’s pulling up to the Met Gala with a bottle in hand. Plus, he opens up about what Black dandyism means to him, a man who knows plenty about maximalist elegance in dressing.

ESSENCE: First and foremost, what made you want to work with Johnnie Walker to bring your incredible vision and style to their bottles?

Olivier Rousteing: There are two main reasons. First, Johnnie Walker has always had a presence in my life. It’s tied to memories of my father, my grandfather, even my grandmother pouring whisky in the south of France. In many ways, this collaboration feels like a full-circle moment for me.

Second, this project is about timelessness, staying grounded in the present while looking toward the future. Getting to explore the archives and heritage of Johnnie Walker, which dates back to 1820, was incredibly inspiring. And of course, the couture aspect allowed me to bring my own craftsmanship and vision to something unexpected — blending fashion and whisky in a way that pushes boundaries.

What inspired the design you came up with?

The inspiration began with the iconic cube bottle created by John Walker in the 19th century, designed so he could ship his whiskies around the world. It’s a symbol of resilience and innovation, especially considering how groundbreaking that was at the time.

We reimagined that cube in crystal with the artisans at Baccarat, and I approached it the way I would design on a stockman in fashion, draping metal instead of fabric. The metal forms, the sculptural stopper… even the textures, it all represents freedom, resilience, and the power of storytelling. This is a sensorial collection, it’s not just about taste, but also about what you see, smell, and feel.

Can you speak to the ways in which you would describe the different tastes of the blends for the different seasons they represent? For example, how does the taste of the Spring option differ from the Fall?

Each blend is built around a specific emotion.

Spring, which comes in the silver decanter, feels like an infinite summer. It’s light, bright, and fruity with notes of pineapple and peach, like the warmth of a carefree summer day.

Fall, on the other hand, is about self-reflection… that moment of pause before winter sets in. It has darker notes like tonka and chocolate, adding depth and tension. There’s a duality to it, introspective and bold at the same time.

Even though these don’t officially launch until the end of the month, will you be bringing one of these stunning bottles with you to this Monday’s Met Gala?

Absolutely. Everyone I’ve invited to the Met Gala knows about this project. I’m not sure if I’ll be sipping it during the Gala itself, but afterward? Definitely. This is a moment to remember, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.

How excited are you for this year’s Met Gala theme, “Black dandyism,” which centers the one-of-a-kind style of our people?

It’s an incredibly important and personal theme for me. I became creative director of Balmain at 24, and at the time, I was breaking barriers in both age and representation. Celebrating Black dandyism is about pride, revolution, and resilience. It’s about honoring a community that’s been marginalized and showing the world that this style, this identity is the future.

As someone known for tailoring and bold silhouettes, I see this as a powerful opportunity to spotlight history, art, and progress.

Lastly, how do you enjoy your whisky?

Two ways: either with my family during special celebrations or with close friends on a beautiful weekend. For me, whisky is all about moments shared with people you love. And especially with a collection like Couture Expression, which is so rare and precious, it’s something you want to open with those who truly matter.