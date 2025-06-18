These Black-Owned Restaurants Prove OKC’s Food Scene Deserves A Championship Too

USA, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, elevated skyline from Bricktown, sunrise

I’m not going to lie, if you’re like me, when you think of Oklahoma City, you probably think of oil and tornadoes. Maybe the Thunder if you’re a basketball fan.

But right now, with the NBA Finals happening and Juneteenth Weekend coming up, there’s no better excuse for all the fans coming to the city to finally check out what this city’s Black-owned food scene has to offer (because if you’re going to be in Oklahoma, you should be eating good). And trust me, it’s way more interesting than whatever overpriced arena food they’re selling inside Paycom Center.

If you haven’t heard, the city’s food scene has been quietly making waves across the country. Leading the charge is Chef Andrew Black, whose 2023 James Beard Award win put Oklahoma City on the map (dare I say, even rivaling some larger cities like Miami, Washington D.C. and Houston?). With three acclaimed establishments alone—Grey Sweater, Black Walnut, and the newly launched Perle Mesta—Chef Black combines his Jamaican and Indian heritage to put deliciousness and creativity at the heart of every dish.

But he’s far from the only chef making waves in this city. So if you’re looking for things to do, and places to eat during your next visit to the OKC, we’ve rounded up the best options for you.

Grey Sweater

Grey Sweater is the crown jewel of OKC’s fine dining scene, tucked in the Deep Deuce district. Here, a tiered tasting menu showcases unexpected flavors from all over the world. Chef Black’s approach to fine dining breaks conventional rules, and that’s exactly what makes Grey Sweater special. The restaurant’s name comes from the philosophy of embracing the “grey areas” of taste, where unexpected combinations create memorable experiences.

Black Walnut

Right next door, Black Walnut offers a different but equally compelling experience. Black now operates four restaurants in Oklahoma City: Grey Sweater and Black Walnut, both located at the corner of Northeast 4th Street and North Walnut Avenue. This elevated American cuisine concept focuses on refined comfort food with global influences. The restaurant serves as a more accessible entry point into Chef Black’s culinary world while maintaining the same commitment to quality ingredients and innovative techniques. Both establishments sit in Deep Deuce, a neighborhood with deep roots in African American history and culture.

Perle Mesta

Chef Black’s newest spot, Perle Mesta, opened in June 2024 inside the historic Skirvin Hotel. Inspired by the legendary “hostess with the mostess,” this place keeps that spirit alive with a curated experiential martini program and refined brunch concept. The restaurant pays homage to Oklahoma’s social history while offering a sophisticated dining experience in one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

Florence’s Restaurant

While Chef Black’s restaurants represent the fine dining pinnacle, Florence’s Restaurant holds down the soul food foundation that makes Oklahoma City’s Black culinary scene so rich. The restaurant was opened by Florence Jones Kemp, a sharecropper’s daughter from Boley, Oklahoma, in 1952 when she was 22 years old. In 2022 it was named one of America’s Classics by the James Beard Foundation. Florence’s has been dishing up soul food for over 70 years. Back then, it was dinner-only — fried chicken, short ribs, burgers — classic Southern comfort at its best.

Plus254 – A Taste of Africa

For those seeking international flavors, Plus254 – A Taste of Africa brings real Kenyan flavors to OKC by way of a fan-favorite food truck. The name Plus254 references Kenya’s country code, and the truck has become a fixture at local events and festivals. Their East African specialties offer diners a chance to experience flavors that are still relatively rare in Oklahoma City’s food scene. During Juneteenth Food Truck Friday downtown, Plus254 will be serving alongside other local favorites, creating a diverse celebration of Black culinary traditions.

Worth Tha W8 BBQ

Worth Tha W8 BBQ is living proof that good barbecue can’t be rushed. This food truck’s loyal fans know: slow smoking is the secret. The truck represents the growing food truck scene that’s bringing diverse flavors to different corners of the city.

Cool Cups

When the Oklahoma heat becomes too much to handle, Cool Cups keeps everyone cool with colorful, Instagram-worthy shaved ice and frozen treats that taste as good as they look. Their seasonal flavors and creative presentations make them a hit with both kids and adults looking for relief from summer temperatures.

Naija Wife Kitchen

Naija Wife Kitchen brings Nigerian flavors to downtown OKC, staying true to tradition but adding a modern twist. The restaurant’s Afro-fusion approach creates dishes that tell stories of heritage and innovation. Their downtown location makes them easily accessible to visitors exploring the city during Finals week and Juneteenth celebrations. The bold spices and rich flavors of Nigerian cuisine offer diners an authentic taste of West African cooking traditions adapted for Oklahoma City tastes.

Scrambl’d

For those who believe breakfast is the most important meal, Scrambl’d serves up morning and brunch favorites with Southern soul and contemporary flair. Their menu combines classic breakfast dishes with creative twists that keep customers coming back for more. Scrambl’d has earned a loyal brunch crowd by nailing the classics and throwing in just enough twists to keep it interesting.

Good Girl Chocolate

Finally, Good Girl Chocolate offers handcrafted gourmet chocolates that make perfect gifts or personal treats. Dr. Tabitha Carr creates vegan-friendly confections that don’t compromise on taste or quality. Her attention to detail and commitment to using high-quality ingredients shows in every piece. Whether you’re looking for a gift to commemorate the Finals or simply want to treat yourself during Juneteenth weekend, Good Girl Chocolate provides artisanal sweets that represent the best of local craftsmanship.

These ten spots are just a taste of the Black-owned businesses keeping Oklahoma City’s food scene fresh, vibrant, and full of flavor. From James Beard Award winners to beloved food trucks, each establishment contributes to a culinary landscape that celebrates heritage while embracing innovation.