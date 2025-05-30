Offset Wants Cardi B To Pay Him Spousal Support Post Divorce

Getty

Offset is one of the latest men to demand spousal support from their ex-partner. According to TMZ, in an amended divorce response, the former Migos rapper requested unspecified spousal support.

Back in February, the Ric Flair Drip rapper also requested joint legal custody of their kids, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and a baby girl born in September 2024. However, he did ask that the I Like It home be their primary residence.

Cardi B filed for divorce for the first time in September 2020. However, she eventually decided to give love another chance and withdraw the filing. After reconciling, the former couple still faced several challenges, including cheating allegations and public social media fallouts. By August 2024, and after six years of marriage, the WAP rapper filed for divorce a second time.

During the first filing, Cardi claimed cheating wasn’t the culprit and they simply weren’t aligned anymore despite prevalent cheating rumors circulating online.

“[My reason for the divorce] was not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say he has a baby on the way. That’s a whole f—— complete lie. I just got tired of f—— arguing,” Cardi said. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

However, the rapper changed her tune the second time around, with the rapper admitting her soon-to-be ex-husband had indeed been cheating. The 32-year-old also accused Offset of stalking and threatening her back in April. In addition to threatening to kill himself and her, Cardi alleged that Offset sent revenge porn to a man she was dating.

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.” Cardi added that she was “tired” of her soon-to-be ex-husband leaving her “explicit voicemails.”

In September, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him while she was pregnant, but she denied those rumors.

That said, both parties have seemingly moved on with Cardi making public appearances with NFL player Stefon Diggs, and the rapper is rumored to be dating Melanie Jayda.