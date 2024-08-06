5 Reasons Your Baby Struggles To Nurse

Getty Images

Breastfeeding is an aspect of motherhood that is often romanticized but doesn’t always happen the way new mothers imagine. One of the hurdles that parents may experience is their baby not nursing. This is also known as a nursing strike, or a baby refusing to breastfeed for a bout of time. Many times when babies refuse to nurse, it is indicative that something is off with them.

It can be frustrating when your baby decides not to eat from the breast, and it can also trigger feelings of guilt and worry. Thankfully, these breastfeeding strikes tend to be short-lived, and your baby should eventually get back to nursing. The task for moms is to figure out what their baby is trying to communicate. Here are some common reasons they may stop nursing.

Your Baby Doesn’t Feel Well

Sometimes a baby isn’t nursing because they simply don’t feel well. Perhaps they have a cold, sore throat, infection, or are teething, and it’s causing a loss of appetite. It’s easy to become worried about dehydration if your baby is both ill and not eating. One solution to consider is holding the baby upright or generally trying different nursing positions. As frustrating as it may be, continue offering the baby food, especially since breast milk contains antibodies that can help ward off infections. If nothing is working, it may be a good time to contact a lactation consultant or healthcare provider.

Your Baby Has a Lack of Coordination

If your baby is pre-term, this could lead to challenges with them nursing, says Tamika Harris, IBCLC, PMH-C, a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal mental health specialist in Washington, D.C.

“Pre-term and even late pre-term newborns lack the stamina and coordination necessary to effectively latch to and remove milk from a breast,” she explains. “So a parent may need to use a breast pump to express their milk and feed it to their baby via a small medicine cup, plastic spoon or syringe until the baby is a bit older and stronger.”

If these methods aren’t working, you may need to seek help from a medical professional. Luckily, a growing number of hospitals have spaces where mothers can breastfeed their babies while receiving support from trained specialists.

Your Baby Is Upset

Some things that can cause a baby to be upset and, in turn, disrupt their routine include long periods away from their mother, new and uncomfortable environments, or a change in their nursing practice. In this case, it can be helpful to comfort the baby by providing lots of affection, including skin-to-skin contact and quality time. It’s also important to try your best to maintain a predictable routine for your little one. Continue offering the baby food at regular intervals. However, if you see signs of them becoming increasingly fussy or frustrated, take a break and try again later.

Your Nipples Are Flat Or Inverted

Sometimes things beyond your control, like the shape of your nipples, can impact how easy it is for your baby to nurse.

“Babies may struggle to latch to small, flat or inverted nipples, in which case a nipple shield may be an effective breastfeeding tool,” Harris says. Flat nipples don’t stick out, while inverted nipples turn inwards. In both scenarios, it can be difficult for the baby to latch. As Harris says, nipple shields, which are thin, soft silicone covers that are placed over the nipple and hold it in place to aid with breastfeeding, can be a solution. Remember that there is nothing wrong with you, and it’s still possible to nurse with flat or inverted nipples.

Your Baby Is Distracted

Babies are curious about the world around them, and this can impact their feeding time. For instance, if the environment is loud or there are bright lights, they may not nurse. To remedy this issue, try nursing in a quiet place with minimal distractions. That could mean avoiding your nursery rhymes and funny faces until after they’re done eating. Small actions like rocking your baby while feeding can also help keep them focused.

How to Stay Encouraged

While it can be discouraging when your baby won’t breastfeed, try and lean on the support of your community to get over the hurdle.

“Ask your local parents group, check with your pediatrician, or follow skilled lactation providers on social media. There is a lot of good information about breastfeeding available on the Internet if you know where to look for it,” Harris says.

She also recommends looking at your state breastfeeding coalition for support, as lactation support providers can often be found there. Another option is to look for a board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) to support you along your journey. Ultimately, your baby recommencing breastfeeding may just be a matter of time and patience.

“Parents can offer and encourage breastfeeding but should not attempt to force the issue,” Harris says. “I always remind parents that breastfeeding is only one of the many ways that your baby knows you love them.”