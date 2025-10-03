Noah Lyles And Fiancée Junelle Bromfield Get Baptized Together 

Olivia Wong/WireImage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

They say a couple that prays together stays together. Sprinters Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are implementing this adage and taking it even further by celebrating a spiritual milestone — getting baptized together. The couple, who got engaged in October 2024, are laying the foundation for a strong future together.

They shared the sacred moment with social media followers in a video of both Bromfield and her husband-to-be being immersed in a baptismal tub. The joint baptism took place at Alive Church in Orlando.

“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve,” the caption started. “But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”

The sprinters concluded the caption, citing the scripture Joshua 24:15.

The pair is planning to have their official wedding in the spring of 2026 and the ceremony will consist of a vintage Italian theme, which was similar to the theme they went for with their engagement shoot. They were photographed by wedding shooter Stanley Babb.

“We wanted a Tuscan look with an old classy car,” Bromfield told ESSENCE. “We both love Tuscany, and our wedding venue has the same look as the engagement shoot location. Glass tent with a modern twist to it, and big chandeliers that give glamour.”

STANLO PHOTOGRAPHY

Bromfield and Lyles’ relationship spans almost a decade. They met in 2017 on social media but didn’t meet in person until the following year. The couple settled on being friends until Bromfield moved from Jamaica to the States, and their relationship transitioned from friends to lovers.

One of the things that keeps the couple on the same page outside of training together is doing monthly check-ins, which they began early on in their relationship. It’s a safe space for them to air their grievances with one another and express any needs that come up.

“It laid the foundation for us to always be in a situation where we’re comfortable communicating,” said Noah while speaking to The Knot this year.

We hope a strong foundation of healthy communication and faith carries this couple to the finish line!