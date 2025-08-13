Nina Westbrook Launches ‘Nebbi’ – An Impactful Emotional Wellness App

Nebbi

Daily wellness at your fingertips? Yes, please! Licensed marriage and family therapist and Bene By Nina Founder, Nina Westbrook, alongside Co-founder of edtech platform Crimson Education, Sharndre Kushor, today announced the launch of Nebbi. Westbrook is more than equipped to launch a vital wellness platform that enables others to receive proper help and support, as she’s well-versed as a licensed marriage and family therapist, entrepreneur, and advocate, and is deeply passionate about erasing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Beyond her clinical work, Nina creates opportunities for connection and reflection. She is the creator of the Do Tell! Conversation Card Game is designed to spark meaningful discussions on relationships, intimacy, and self-awareness. She also hosts the Do Tell Relationship Podcast and the Bene Moments of Mindfulness Podcast, where she offers evidence-based insights on cultivating happiness, personal growth, and deeper human connections.

Nebbi is a therapist-designed emotional wellness app that helps people check in with how they feel and take small, science-backed steps to feel better in real-time. Rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and with its ‘human first’ approach, Nebbi fills the emotional grey zone between another self-help content dump and seeking professional help.

Launched today, Nebbi offers a calm, judgment-free space for users to identify emotional patterns and take meaningful action in just 60 seconds a day. One in three adults report emotional fatigue, yet many avoid care due to high therapy costs, inaccessibility, or meditation apps that don’t guide tangible change. With personalized insights, evidence-based tools, and a supportive community, Nebbi embodies the truth of what modern wellness should be: flexible, emotionally intelligent, and grounded in science.

“I created Nebbi for the moments before breakdown… for the quiet emotional weight we carry every day,” says Co-Founder, Nina Westbrook.

With its low-pressure and high-impact approach, Nebbi aims to promote significant improvements in its users moods, emotional quotients (EQ), personal habits and well-being. The app offers the below features:

● Daily Emotional Check-ins that track your emotions using language rooted in how you actually feel

● Personalized Resets rooted in science and grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and nervous system regulation practices

● Feedback Loop feature understand what works for you and gives you a gentle moment to reflect after each day

● Summarized Weekly insights that showcase emotional trends and insights you can understand and apply to your daily routine to help you feel better

● Gentle Notifications that encourage but never overwhelm you

Co-Founder, Sharndre Kushor, says, “People want to feel empowered and genuinely supported during everyday life moments. We’re creating tools that combine emotional intelligence with data-driven insights to deliver meaningful, practical support every day.”

Designed for busy,high-functioning individuals navigating life’s emotional ebbs and flows, Nebbi combines CBT (cognitive behavioral tools), real therapist insight, and an individually focused reset. Nebbi will be available on Apple and Spotify podcasts.

For more information, visit www.thenebbiway.io or follow @thenebbiway on Instagram.