Nike Kicks Off Pride Month With All-New ‘Be True’ Collection

It’s officially Pride Month and iconic sportswear brand Nike is showing its commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community with an all-new collection.

Nike’s Be True lineup aims to look beyond the traditional rainbow with designs that uniquely blend vibrant, different colors, symbolize fluidity and celebrate inclusivity. The collection is comprised of apparel and footwear with bold takes on its classic styles that are meant to be seen and worn with pride.

Courtesy of Nike

The apparel side of the collection includes the Nike Max 90 tie-dye tee and hoodie to represent fluidity along with the Nike Sunday Shorts that proudly state Be True above the gradient swoosh logo.

For footwear, the brand will release the Nike Cortez Be True, along with a lightweight and colorful Nike Oneonta Be True sandal, and the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Be True with a classic white upper that rubs away to reveal an array of color beneath.

Courtesy of Nike

In the same way that none of us are exactly alike, Nike looks to portray that same uniqueness within each of its silhouettes and designs — allowing every athlete to customize their sneakers with features like rub-away details or choosing from a variety of shoelace colors to match your energy and style.

The Be True collection is the latest extension of Nike’s long history of allyship to the LGBTQIA2S+ community and seeks to continue its commitment by uplifting, investing, and educating through community grants and powerful storytelling.

Courtesy of Nike

The Be True collection will be made available beginning June 13 and is accompanied by a thoughtfully curated conversation that explores the deep issues impacting the LGBTQIA2S+ community, hosted by culture analyst and inclusion champion Andrew McCaskill.

Nike is also holding a Be True Summit that is open to the public on June 13. Registration is now live.