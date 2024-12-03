Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe's Daughter Just Became A Debutante - Where Does The Time Go?

Getty

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker now have a daughter who’s a debutante! Their oldest child, Sophie, who looks like a perfect blend of her parents, attended the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Both actors were delighted about this new milestone and expressed their excitement on social media. Boris shared footage from the ball, where he escorted his only daughter to the ball and danced with her on his Instagram page.

“Thank you Ophélie Renouard and @lebal.paris for an unforgettable weekend,” the caption on the video read. “Nous vous présentons: Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe ❤️😉🙏🏾👸🏽” the caption concluded.

Parker was also on cloud nine about the events and shared a heartfelt post with her followers.

“My heart is soooo full ❤️ A magical night indeed. ✨Proud Papa 🧑🏾‍🦲🤎,” the mother of two captioned an Instagram post. The video showed Sophie entering the ball with her escort and dancing with her father.

The 19-year-old stunned in a plum-colored gown with a high slit by Oscar de la Renta and had her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail, drawing attention to her gold collar necklace.

“I wanted to honor the tradition of being a debutante,” the Howard University student told Vogue via phone before the event. “I think its history is rooted in sending young women off to the world to be married, but in this case, it showcases how individual all of the women participating are and how diverse and creative everyone is. I think it’s a great opportunity to meet new people from all over the world and I’m just really honored to be a part of that.”

The ball is an annual event that introduces around 20 women from around the world within the age range of 16 and 22 into society. The ball also doubles as a charity event, which supported the Association of Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in New York’s Hudson Valley this year.