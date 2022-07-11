Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Ingrid Williams

Nicki Minaj spoke out about rumors she’s having another baby over the weekend, and did it in only the way she can.

In an Instagram Live session with fans ahead of her Wireless Festival performance in London, she shut down pregnancy rumors. Well, eventually she did. She initially said she was pregnant and then said she’d mixed up her words.

“Yeah, I’m not fat guys, I’m pregnant,” she said at first. “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, I’m not pregnant, I’m fat [laughs].”

She continued, “But thanks guys for all the congratulatory messages! [laughs]

The rumors first surfaced after the star performed as a headliner at last weekend’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans (July 1). And while some fans still think Minaj is pregnant (saying they think she’s just “trolling” her fans), she did take the stage at Wireless Festival this weekend looking nothing like a woman carrying a bun in the oven.

But don’t rule out another addition to the rap ruler’s brood. Minaj has had nothing but adoring things to say about motherhood since she welcomed her son (whom she calls Papa Bear) in 2020.

“I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe,” she told James Corden on his late-night talk show earlier this year. “It makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person.”

She continued, “When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed. We are so blessed, y’all! I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.’”

Still, it sounds like fans are going to have to wait for Minaj to do this whole mommy thing again. In the meantime, they can continue to swoon over the cuteness that is little Papa Bear.