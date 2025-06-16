Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's Twins, Monroe And Moroccan, Shared The Sweetest Father’s Day Tribute

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon had a whole tribe of kids to celebrate him on Father’s Day. His eldest kids, Moroccan and Monroe, had admirable things to say about him over the weekend. The 14-year-old fraternal twins, whom he shares with his ex-wife, the iconic Mariah Carey, wrote sweet social media tributes to the actor and media mogul.

“Happy Father’s Day pops,” Moroccan began in the caption of his post. “I love you so much dad. You’ve always been there for me and helped me with whatever problem I’m dealing with at any time and any place. Thank you for raising me to be the dude I am today. You’re the best. Enjoy today father!!!”

Cannon responded to the heartfelt post in the comments saying, “I love you soo much son! You’re the best!”

Moroccan shared a series of throwback photos of himself and the actor over the years.

https://www.instagram.com/moroccan.cannon/p/DK7zRmGBPdW/?img_index=1

Monroe also had nothing but good things to say about the dad of 12, which she shared in her Instagram stories.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad in the whole world!!! I love you so much!” she wrote in text over the photo.

Cannon, who has often faced public scrutiny for the unconventional structure of his blended family, has long maintained that presence is his top parenting priority. The TV personality may fall short, but he does his best to jet set between his kids.

“Being a father is not about perfection—it’s about intention,” he told Essence in a 2023 interview. “And my intention is to make sure every one of my children feels seen, heard, and loved.”

While Cannon receives criticism for having multiple children with several different women, he’s not opposed to having more children. However, the musician does want to pump the brakes on kids for now and enjoy the season he’s in.

“… I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he told PEOPLE. “But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I’m not against it.”

In addition to the twins, the 43-year-old also has three children—sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. The actor has another set of twins—Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He has a son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon’s last two kids include his son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and his daughter Halo Marie Cannon, whom he has with Alyssa Scott.