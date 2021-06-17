Meet Zion And Zillion! Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Cannon and well-known DJ Abby De La Rosa are celebrating the arrival of their sons, as the twin boys made their arrival into the world happy and healthy on June 14. De La Rosa shared video of herself on Instagram cradling the boys while they rested, with the new mom looking in good spirits and overall health after delivery. She shared the names of the babies in the caption for the video.

“JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys”

She also shared a photo in her InstaStories of Zion and Zillion grasping her fingers as Lauryn Hill’s “To Zion” played. The twins are her first foray into motherhood, while they are Cannon’s fifth and sixth kids.

The actor and host is already dad to a set of twins in Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Then there’s his son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with on-again, off-again partner Brittany Bell. He’s also expecting his seventh child with Wild ‘n Out model Alyssa Scott, who is set to give birth any day now.

As for De La Rosa, she first announced she was expecting her sons with Cannon in April.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both”

She has since removed all of her posts from Instagram, leaving only the latest video of her bundles of joy. There has been no comment as of yet from Cannon on the latest addition to his family.