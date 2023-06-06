Home Style: Inside The Bedroom Meets Art Studio Nia Long Created For Son Kez

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

While his mom might be an actress and his father a former NBA-player-turned coach, for Kez Sunday Udoka, his interests have nothing to do with being in front of the camera or on the basketball court. Instead, the 11-year-old loves art. With that in mind, his famous, flawless mother, Nia Long, partnered with Pottery Barn Teen to do a makeover of his space at home in the hopes of turning it into a bedroom/art studio the pre-teen would love.

The brand filled his room with functional pieces to help him take his artistic pursuits further, including a pinboard to work on sketches, a storage desk to hold his art essentials, and both futuristic backlit shelves and a storage bed to keep track of all his other favorite things.

For Long, creating a room for Kez “that felt like his own and reflected his artistic nature” was a dream come true for the mom of two.

“It’s so nice to give my child what I didn’t have,” she said. “This room is so practical that it will last until he goes to college.”

While you may not have an art studio bedroom in mind for your kiddo, there are some pieces Pottery Barn Teen placed in the space that certainly are chic must-haves. See more images of his multifaceted room, and a few of our favorite furniture items that fill the space.

Pottery Barn

Catching our eye in the corner of Kez’s new digs is the luxurious chair. Made of faux leather, the Lennon lounge chair in caramel ($899) is a classic swivel seat with a high back and plush removable seat cushion that not only looks cool but is comfy as well. We also fancy the backlit wall display shelves with built-in LED lights ($110.99-$139.99), available in 24″ and 36″ lengths. In addition to looking cool, the lighting behind the iron shelves can sync to the music you play to give any room the concert experience.

Pottery Barn

Kez, who is seated on the faux-suede Aiden swivel desk chair in charcoal ($199) has enough room to come up with some one-of-a-kind creations on his Hampton 57″ smart storage desk ($1,399 – $1,499). The wooden desk features the brand’s Smart Technology, which allows it to have four built-in outlets to keep electronics charged. Also pictured is the oversized framed pinboard ($189), which allows Kez to have an extra special place to store his newest sketches and notes.

Pottery Barn

Lastly, who doesn’t love a cozy bed? Kez is in for sweet dreams in the Ezra storage bed ($2,299 – $ 2,499), a platform bed that includes four spacious drawers to hold everything from clothes to your prized possessions. It’s covered by the plush Rocker quilt in olive, which is made of 100 percent cotton ($45.50-$199), and the warm reversible Camden comforter ($39.50-$258) in steel. And framing the bed, providing the perfect home for plant life, gadgets and books, are the metal framed shelves that come in a set of five ($249) and the Ezra nightstand in a solid anthracite and stained wood grain of walnut ($499).