Skip The Lines: 11 Low-Key Spots For Seriously Good Food In New Orleans

In a city known for its vast food culture, a good plate is a prize. That’s certainly the case in New Orleans, which attracts people from all over not just for the music, the history, architecture, and pageantry, but also for its distinct flavors.

That said, figuring out where to eat when you’re in town is a good problem to have. There are restaurants all over offering memorable meals. But most suggestions you hear about will send you to a place, yes, with great fare, but also with long lines. I’m talking Café Du Monde long…

With that in mind, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which will lead to many a restaurant packed to the brim with festivalgoers, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that bring in plenty of patrons, but with much less fuss, leading to a fuller belly faster and great satisfaction. Due to EFOC crowds, you may still need to exercise some patience, but these places are worth the wait.

A unique take on Asian fusion, Larry Morrow‘s cozy spot gets very busy, but wait times are minimal compared to the family’s buzzing establishment, Morrow’s. At Sun Chong, the Crab Rangoon Dip, Crawfish Rice, and Seafood Ramen are outrageously good.

Cajun-Creole lovers unite at this local staple on Bourbon Street. Of course, come for the Po’Boys, which are available cold or hot, seafood, and specialty. People can’t stop raving about the Oyster Po’Boy as well as the Who Dat Fried Shrimp Po’Boy.

The St. Claude Ave hotspot that garnered praise from Keith Lee may not have a line down the block, but you may have to wait a bit to get your food fresh. Not a bad thing at all when you’re awaiting mouthwatering oxtail stew (and pasta), jerk chicken, curry snapper, and more.

Found on Canal Street, the Creole-Italian joint is a longstanding space that serves up New Orleans classics (red beans and rice, po’boys, etc.) alongside Italian staples (veal, spaghetti and meatballs, calamari). People rave over the Veal Parmesan, Fried Shrimp Po’Boy, and a favorite, the Trout Meunière.

Comfort food with a kick, this Black-owned restaurant on Felicity Street has a packed menu, but visitors especially rave about goodies like Dat Red Bean Plate, the bread pudding, and BBQ Shrimp Fries.

While the uptown Bearcat Cafe on Jena is usually packed, the CBD spot (Central Business District) on Carondelet Street downtown has a bit more space for you with another delicious menu. Stop in for the Crab Scramble, Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Shrimp & Grits.

This neighborhood bakery, in a hard-to-miss red building, is beloved. The seasonal King Cakes and Berry Chantilly cakes are raved about, but everyday eats, like the ones found in their stacked pastry case filled with delectable croissants, cookies, scones, biscuits, and more, bring the people back.

Can’t forget about plant-based dining. People love the Black-owned vegan restaurant in Treme for its Crabless Crab Cakes, the nacho-inspired Racho Supreme, Cauli Wings, and Cajun Oyster Bites, among other things on its elite menu.

Another Caribbean standout in the city, Mid-City, specifically, the Doubles are a must! Other favorites include the Coco Bread Fish Sandwich, Curry Chicken, Cabbage, and Oxtail Plate.

Found on St. Bernard Ave., the sausage haven gets rave reviews for its Crawfish & Hot Sausage Sampler, Crawfish Sausage Po’Boy, Boudin Balls, and mouthwatering Sweet Cornbread.

Of its three locations, the Gentilly spot has more space, but still gets busy. People stop in often for lunch, especially to cop the Classic Gumbo, Bayou Nachos, Uncle Jo’s Pasta, and Oysters Gentilly.



