6 New Products And Services For Babies That We’re Going Goo Goo Ga Ga Over

Bugaboo

One of the most exciting (or stressful) things about having a child is shopping for them. You quickly realize how many different items there are on the market for kids—things you didn’t even know you needed.

An advantage of there being so many offerings out there is that many can make your life easier. This could be by keeping your little one safe, keeping them engaged, or saving you, as their parent, some time.

If you’re a new mom or have young kids, you’ll be glad to hear about a few of the latest products and upcoming offerings, from strollers and eco-friendly clothing to a registry that helps you get assistance with a myriad of parenting needs.

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Stroller

Every mom of two or more knows how chaotic basic outings can be. One item that is typically the difference between a disastrous day out and a successful stroll is a good stroller. The Bugaboo Donkey 5 is one that can be great for one little person, or a growing family with two kids who can’t get enough of each other.

What makes this stroller unique? It has three configurations. The Donkey 5 Mono–a single stroller, the Donkey 5 Duo, which works for two siblings, and the Donkey 5 Twin, which is designed for twins.

Lalo

Lalo Play Gym

Little kids have sensory needs, which they often meet by getting into your personal items or touching everything but their toys. The Lalo Play Gym is a good alternative to your vanity table and it can double as a tent (there’s a kit for that).

This is one of those items that could grow with your child, so it shouldn’t end up in the “give away” pile after a few months. It’s also made with eco-friendly materials and can be machine washed in case your little one has accidents.

Little Planet by Carter’s

Little Planet Organic Cotton Gauze Overalls

We don’t know many people who don’t appreciate an organic product, especially when it’s for babies. Carter’s Little Planet just launched a new range of essentials made from sustainable materials. They have cardigans, sweatsuits, bodysuits and come in a range of colors. So cute it will make you want to spend all your money! While we’re fond of everything, the gauze overall jumpsuits have caught our eye. They are so light and chic, they will be a favorite for parents and little ones alike.

Tot Squad x Walmart

Think TaskRabbit for parents.

Tot Squad, the platform that supports parents with big and small everyday needs is now available at Walmart, both in stores and online. People can get help setting up a fancy new car seat, to fix sleep challenges for babies, assistance with breastfeeding from a coach or lactation specialist and more. These services are now available to be added to registries, purchased independently, or to be added on to a product purchase.

Blast UV™ Disinfector

Just launched in January, the Bombol Blast UV Disinfector allows you to do a deep clean of that pacifier that just hit the ground at the park. The UV-C disinfector is lauded for being up to 100,000 times more effective than the ordinary 99.9 percent UV-C sanitizers on the market or your everyday wet wipes.

BabySensor

New parents know how frightening it can be to leave your baby alone. To give you peace of mind, you can try this smart baby sensor. You put the sensor unit on your baby’s arm or leg and it gives you feedback such as your baby’s temperature, heart rate and oxygen levels. You can also use the app to get information on the room temperature as well as to control white noise and any night lights you have in the room. The product will be available for purchase this summer.