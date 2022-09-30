Comedian Nephew Tommy Reveals Recent Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Thomas Miles, popularly known as comedian, radio personality and Ready to Love host Nephew Tommy, recently shared the news that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May of this year with his social media fans. The good news is, it has since been completely removed and he’s on the road to recovery. The 55-year-old thanked his wife, Jacqueline Miles, for having his back throughout the ordeal.

“Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾,” he said in a caption accompanied by a photo of him in a hospital bed with his Jacqueline by his side. “May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary.”

Jacquline and Thomas have been married since 2016 but met in 1986. They share two sons and a daughter together – Thomas Wesley Miles III, Sydnei Miles, and Jhordyn Miles.

He continued in his post, “GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS. My voice is slowly coming back around. Get ready…I will grab that Mic once again. 🎤 If I can be an example for anyone. Stay on top of your health. Get check ups on a regular basis. It helps to already know God…it helps to already have a relationship with God. That way when you call on him…HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE🙏🏽”

This is a timely message and one that has been echoed by various celebrities who have experienced cancer scares firsthand or through the ordeals of loved ones. Cynthia Bailey recently urged people to get their health checks as her mother, Barbara Ford Morris, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett just shared that she’s battling uterine and ovarian cancer presently.

As for Miles, in a follow-up post, he thanked all of those who supported him through prayers, visits and more.

“I am humble and grateful to have you in my life,” he said in a caption. “To those going through difficult times or a major storm in your life…the best thing I can tell you. DON’T GET CAUGHT OUT THERE WITHOUT GOD ON YOUR SIDE.”