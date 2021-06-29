NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg’s Colon Cancer Has Returned: ‘Pray For His Strength’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Gregg Leakes is back in the hospital, as the 66-year-old’s colon cancer has returned.

Wife NeNe Leakes shared that news during an Instagram Live interview with The Jasmine Brand this week. When asked how Gregg was doing, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shed light on the current state of his health.

“Gregg is so so. He’s in the hospital,” she said. “He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week. I haven’t really talked about that. This is the first time I’m saying something about it.”

NeNe added, “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week. He had to have surgery. So, his cancer did return.”

She said Gregg’s ordeal is “difficult” as she shared that he underwent a surgery that he had previously and would likely be in the hospital for 15 days in total. She hadn’t expected to share the information as she told Jasmine that she was hoping to say something once he returned home.

“He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

When she was still on the Bravo reality show (which she exited in 2020), NeNe and Gregg went public in 2018 about his diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer. His treatments had an impact on everything, including his relationship with his wife as she became his caretaker. Nevertheless, the couple have stayed together, with Gregg apologizing publicly for taking out his anger and pain over his diagnosis on NeNe after she said there was a possibility she wouldn’t stay in the relationship due to his treatment of her.

“We always hurt the ones we love because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote in 2019. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together. She’s done NO wrong. This is ALL on me. Cancer WILL change your Life.”

Things looked up though, as the reality star proudly proclaimed in 2019 that Gregg was cancer-free. But as the cancer has returned, she’s asking for prayers for her husband and for herself.

“I would love everybody to pray for Gregg. That would be beautiful. Pray for his strength,” she said. “Pray for Gregg and yeah, pray for me, too.”