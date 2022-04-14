Nene Leakes Is Currently Living Her Best Life In Ghana With Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Real Housewives of Atlanta O.G. Nene Leakes is currently painting Accra, Ghana red with her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. The TV personality and her beau shared snippets of their trip through their Instagram Stories.

The two have been seen wining and dining around the West African country, as well as driving around taking in the beauty and enjoying the company of others, as well as one another. It looks like they’re having a blast. It’s refreshing to see NeNe beaming and in love considering the loss she’s faced. Her husband Gregg Leakes died from cancer in September 2021.

The TV personality and bespoke menswear designer were first spotted together in September 2021 when they were spotted at her establishment, the Linnetha Lounge. She confirmed rumors to The Shade Room in December of that year.

“We’re dating! We’re friends,” she told the site at that time. “I will love Gregg forever [and] ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder [and] depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,” she said.

Back in February Leakes was a guest co-host on The Real where she introduced Sioh to the team.

In her post, she wrote a caption saying, “OMGGGGGG! TOMORROW on @therealdaytime I introduce Nyoni to the ladies of The Real. He was super nervous.”

Liberian born Sioh is a designer with his own company. The brand is called Nyoni Couture, which he often rocks in his Instagram posts, receiving plenty of compliments.

It’s nice to see all of this joy, especially after such tragedy. We’ll be enjoying courtside seats to their baecation as they share more of their travels.