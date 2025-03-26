Nelly Says He Didn’t Want To Make Ashanti A ‘Baby Mama’ So He Married Her

Getty

Nelly recently revealed the details behind his proposal and marriage to singer Ashanti. The 50-year-old sat down for an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast and explained that when he found out Ashanti was pregnant, he decided it was time to make things official.

“I was like, ‘Yo, you know what? Let’s just knock this out because we’re going to be doing so much and everything’s moving so fast.’ I didn’t want her to be a baby mama, you know what I mean?” said Nelly. “Because we already knew where we were in life. If we’re back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be.”

When the host asked whether they had already discussed marriage before the pregnancy, Nelly said that wasn’t the case.

Although the singer revealed they were expecting a bundle of joy during an April 2024 interview with Essence, they didn’t reveal they were husband and wife until a few months later in June.The doting couple’s official wedding date was December 2023–about three months after going public with their rekindled romance.

Their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, was born in July 2024 and they seem to be enamoured with their love child.

“He’s a blessing. He’s an angel. My life is amazing right now. I’m super blessed, so happy. I’m insanely in love with him,” Ashanti said of Kareem at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

It doesn’t seem the Haynes family is done with children just yet as Ashanati expressed her desire to have a mini me earlier this year.

“We’re going to add some more,” she told E! News. “Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great… I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled. My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.”

Nelly and Ashanti had the world swooning when they reconnected in 2021 onstage at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle in NYC. Apparently, it was the first time they saw one another since breaking up in 2013. The hug they exchanged on stage sparked the love they’re nurturing and the family they’re growing today.