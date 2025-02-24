Ne-Yo Refuses To Lie To His Kids About Polyamorous Relationship

Getty

Ne-Yo is in the era of embracing his truth, and that looks like being outwardly polyamorous. The singer recently said he’s not hiding that truth from his children, and they’re aware of his current lifestyle regarding relationships. While chatting with hosts on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Ne-Yo was asked whether his kids question his poly lifestyle.

“Of course they do. And I answer them. Honestly. Again, I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children.”

He added, “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that. And so is that.’ “

Ne-Yo currently has seven kids–Madilyn, Mason, Shaffer Jr., Roman, Isabella, Braiden and Brixton–from three different relationships. His eldest two, Madilyn and Mason are with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Monyetta Shaw-Carter. The Sexy Love singer then went on to have three children with his ex-wife Crystal Renay whom he divorced in 2023. Ne-Yo has his youngest two children Braiden and Brixton with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

The singer became public with his polyamorous lifestyle after his contentious divorce from Renay. During the recent radio interview, the singer said having multiple girlfriends works for him.

” She gonna make you some cereal. She gonna cook lunch. And she gonna wash your clothes.’ And it’s all good,” he explained.

“It’s family,” he added. “It’s community. That’s what it’s about.”

When asked how he manages four relationship, Ne-Yo said transparency is key.

“It’s not about juggling. It ain’t about juggling. The key ingredient to making it work is honesty. Everybody gotta be telling the truth, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “There’s four of them total. There were just three there that particular night. It works. It works. Everybody’s honest, everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody’s consenting.”

The 45-year-old also alluded to wishing he had started walking in his truth sooner.

“I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could have saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”