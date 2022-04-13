NBA Pro Tony Parker Is The Latest Celeb To Join the Luxury Wine World

Spurs legend Tony Parker is pouring his time into his next act: the wine business.

Working alongside French entrepreneur Michel Reybier and his premier wineries, Parker set his sights on rosé-focused Château La Mascaronne and Reybier’s brands in Champagne. Reybier’s role in the hospitality and wine worlds is a notable one, since he is the founder and owner of the luxury La Réserve hotels in Paris, Geneva, Zurich and Ramatuelle, as well as wellness brands like Swiss Nescens. With this new venture, Parker is hoping to learn from Michel Reybier, as well as rise in his own right in the realm of wine.

“We both share a passion for wine, but also for sport,” Reybier says in the news release. “I’m from Lyon and particularly admire the dedication Tony shows for the LDLC ASVEL.”

He continues, “Our joint commitment will allow us to go even further in the wineries’ development,” Reybier says. “I am very happy to be able to share this entrepreneurial adventure with fans of our products all over the world.”

Parker joins a long list of fellow sports stars who have released wine brands including former basketball players Dwyane Wade, Channing Frye and ex-NFL star Drew Bledsoe.

Parker retired from the NBA in 2019 after 17 seasons with the Spurs and one with the Charlotte Hornets. He’s since listed his 53-acre property out in Boerne for $15.9 million in December 2021. Parker previously owned the Nueve Lounge nightclub in San Antonio before its closing in 2019. Parker has been focusing on his French basketball league ASVEL, of which he is majority owner.

Although Parker retired from basketball, his wine career is just getting started. The former pro says the “plan to move forward on a common project was obvious. I am committed to investing myself alongside him and taking these exceptional wines and champagnes to the next level.”