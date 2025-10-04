BackToMe: Naturi Naughton Put In Work To Achieve Her New Slim And Trim Figure

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Actress Naturi Naughton has transformed her body one set at a time. The mother of two has been on a fitness journey and the results are in—our good sis is snatched. In recent photos, Naughton shows off her trim figure, but she’s also been bringing fans along on the journey.

Back in July, the Power actress started sharing her workouts, and something she does consistently is jump rope. Naughton also has a personal trainer named Jerry Joseph to push and keep her accountable. Joseph was also her trainer in 2023 when she was trying to lose weight shortly after giving birth to her second child.

“Puttin in WORK! 💪🏾Thx to my trainer @jerryrjoseph for always pushing me! #Sheeesh #LetsGooo #SummerBodyLoading #FitMommy #BackToMe 🏋️‍♀️ #ILoveToJump #TruCameToWorkoutWithMommy 😂,” the 41-year-old wrote in a caption under a video of her enjoying her outdoor workout.

Cardio is also a gateway to weight loss, so the actress has been hitting the pavement and running, too. In one video, Naughton was captured doing a three-mile run at Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

In August, Naughton shared video of herself looking visibly smaller and doing strength training outside with her trainer.

“#Lately 💪🏾 🏋️‍♀️ #Focused Look what a hot body can do! 🔥😝 @jerryrjoseph Let’s GOOO #sheesh #outside #workout,” she wrote.

She’s also bringing loved ones along on her journey. Her latest clip showcased Naughton and her mother working out together outside.

Naughton took her trim frame to its first red carpet when she showed up at The Morning Show premiere in September. Naughton wore a black ensemble to the event that bared her midriff, and her cheekbones stood out in the photos posted due to her slimmer face.

The actress looks fabulous, and as she noted, she’s getting back to feeling like her old self. She welcomed her daughter Zuri in 2017 and had her son Tru with her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis, in 2023.

Back in June, Naughton posted a bikini pic, and the caption reflected her growing confidence along her weight-loss journey.

“2 years #Postpartum & I’m finally feeling confident enough to wear a bikini again! 👙☺️She ain’t perfect but She is ME! #GettingBackToMe #PuttingInTheWork #MILF #MotherOf2 #MiamiBeach #ABFF ❤️,” the caption read.

Lewis is in full support of his wife’s weight loss and showed her some love in the comment section of her post, writing, “Looking fabulous, mama bear.”

As with most women, the actress’s weight fluctuates, but being in the public eye means being publicly criticized for it. But it seems she’s found a system that works for her, and it includes taking her time, and being displined about her workouts. Looking good!