Here’s How Black Women Are Choosing To Rest Defiantly

Getty

We know we need rest, but now Black women have no choice but to ensure we see to it.

Over the past several years, we’ve experienced a lot (you name it: the pandemic, illnesses, loss, the economy), most recently, a turbulent and traumatic political election. Although the presential election began with hope for a new and positive tomorrow, it, unfortunately, ultimately ended with a difficult loss.

However, even though many of us were left discouraged and disheartened about the state of our country’s future, our bodily autonomy, and most importantly, our safety, we’ve decided to prioritize ways of finding rest despite the stress and anxiety.

As you’ve probably seen on social media lately. Specifically shown on TikTok, Black women nationally have been calling for themselves and their peers to opt out of engaging in the minutiae of politics and instead rest, reflect, lay down their burdens, and tune out the noise regarding politics and beyond so much so that National Day of Rest for Black Women was formed.

Today, December 2, 2024, marks the National Day of Rest for Black Women, a day to center restorative rest to find our joy again, which we quite frankly deserve. National Day of Rest for Black Women reminds us that we’re worthy of attaining deep rest without constantly being pressured to be productive. It also serves as an opportunity to decenter the needs of everyone else around us and focus on our own unapologetically.

Additionally, this holiday gives us the space to honor ourselves and have gratitude for how far we’ve come and what we will continue to do for ourselves and the broader community while underscoring that we deserve rest simply because we exist. Here’s how to enjoy this holiday and prioritize rest below:

Communicate your boundaries: It’s essential to communicate with your employer and loved ones that you’re choosing to take a personal day dedicated to self-love and self-care. From there, you can establish healthy boundaries around communication and limit the day’s workload. If possible, outsource your responsibilities for the day to a trusted community member or put them on hold altogether.

Develop a schedule: If you’re anything like me, you operate easiest with a set schedule. Instead of developing an intense work-based itinerary, make one rooted in self-care. Schedule an at-home spa session, gentle hike, and nail appointment for starters!

Disconnect completely: If you don’t feel like doing anything on your off day, that’s fine and welcome. Use this time to disconnect, turn off your phone, sleep in, or enjoy your home in silence.

While we are used to showing up for others, let’s challenge ourselves to show up for us holistically and unapologetically.