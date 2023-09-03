Naomi Osaka Gives Us A Glimpse Into Her Workout Routine, 6 Weeks Postpartum, Inspiring Moms Everywhere

Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Naomi Osaka isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Six weeks ago, the tennis star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Shai, whom she shares with her rapper boyfriend, Cordae, and now she’s making her way into the gym. She gave her fans an inside look into her training journey on Instagram. The first post in her Instagram carousel shows Osaka smiling while holding up a peace sign, standing on a running track. The following image showed her outside, pulling a fitness sled with one of her trainers on top of it, encouraging her to keep going.

Another video shows Osaka running up a hill with either a trainer or an accountability partner. In the background, someone can be heard cheering, “Go, go, Naomi.” Both videos showcase her determination to reach her fitness potential. The final image in the Instagram carousel shows Osaka proudly posing in front of the Stairmaster at the gym. Her Instagram post generated many positive comments from her supporters and fellow mothers before the comments were hidden.

“No ‘comeback’ needed… She never left! Just excelling in other domains… Looking forward to seeing you doing amazing things on the court again! 🎉🎉🎉🎉” a person wrote.

Earlier in the year, when Osaka announced her pregnancy, she mentioned how tennis is important to her. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha,” she wrote at the time.

We’re excited to see Osaka back in the gym and hope to see her on the court in 2024.