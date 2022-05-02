Sweetgreen Taps Tennis And NBA Stars Naomi Osaka And Devin Booker As Faces Of Game-Changing Campaign

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Lunchtime just got a lot greener thanks to a new campaign that’s letting you try the personalized palettes of two star professional athletes.

sweetgreen, the restaurant brand that’s building healthier communities by connecting people to real food, has officially announced their new campaign, “Create Your Own,” which highlights the most ordered item on their menu: the custom bowl.

Naomi Osaka’s Custom Bowl

For the launch, the mission-driven brand has tapped the talents of Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, as the stars of the campaign to inspire a healthier future.

With the aim to promote food that fuels their body and lifestyle, Osaka and Booker worked closely with sweetgreen’s culinary team to perfect their go-to custom orders. Together, the two look to shift the way that professional athletes traditionally partner with food brands and encourage the consumption of real, fresh ingredients that are essential for peak performance.

“We introduced a powerful shift in the food industry with Naomi last year and we brainstormed together about who else to bring on this journey. We wanted an athlete that spoke to the importance of healthy living and Devin was a natural fit,” said Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru.

Osaka, who partnered with sweetgreen last year as their first national athlete ambassador, personally tapped Booker to join her in speaking to future generations about the importance of what they eat.

Devin Booker’s Custom Bowl

“I started working with sweetgreen because I connected with their mission and was already a regular customer,” says the three-time Grand Slam singles champion. “Joining forces with a brand that is creating a positive change in the world is really important to me. Tapping Devin and bringing him into the mix makes it even better.”

For years, fast food partnerships with athletes have been the standard, which questions whether the fare being promoted matched the lifestyle of the sports figures behind them. With a new generation of athletes leading the charge, Osaka and Booker aim to usher in the era where healthy food and a healthy lifestyle align.

“As an athlete, I’m always aware of what I’m putting into my body,” says Booker. “I know what ingredients make me feel my best, so when I order my go-to bowl at sweetgreen, I am confident that every ingredient is going to help fuel my day, on and off the court.”

The custom bowls will be available nationwide on Monday, May 2 through Sunday, June 5 in all sweetgreen locations, through the brand’s website and exclusively on the sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up.