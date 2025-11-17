Tennis Pros Naomi Osaka And Taylor Townsend Took A Much-Needed Island Momcation Together 

Instagram

Being an athlete and mom is next-level work that often requires a break. Four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka and doubles queen Taylor Townsend took a much-needed one together during a recent offseason girls’ trip. Apparently, this trip had been discussed via text and finally materialized, according to one of Osaka’s Instagram captions.

“When the trip makes it out of the groupchat ☺️💗” the 28-year-old wrote. At the start of the video the caption was for, Townsend is seen mouthing, “I’m having so much fun,” to which Osaka responded, “But we’re just hanging out.” The last line of the skit was Townsend responding, “Yea, but at least we’re together,” before the two playfully jumped up and down in a circle. This fun TikTok-inspired moment was shot poolside in bikinis, where the ladies were indulging in some necessary TLC.

Taylor also shared snaps from the getaway on her Instagram page.

“In the ocean trap with @naomiosaka #offseason 🏝️🌅✨💕,” Taylor wrote. The tennis pro posted a video of them lip-syncing to the viral “What’s Up” x “Beez in the Trap” TikTok trend on a boat.

Fans were here for the girls’ trip content and the fun videos, reinforcing the importance of moms letting their hair down, too.

“Because sometimes Mothers Need Play Dates Too!!!!” one Instagram commenter wrote, and truer words have never been spoken.

In addition to kicking back on a boat, the ladies got their little dose of adrenaline riding on jet skis.

“Up thru derrreee to Shenan-Again with @naomiosaka 🤩🏝️✨” Townsend, who was the first mom to reach WTA World No. 1 Doubles ranking during the summer, captioned the video. The star athletes continued doing TikTok dances throughout their trip, this time on jet skis while having a blast in the water.

It’s the mommy link-up we didn’t realize we needed and a reminder to pause and enjoy answered prayers. Both ladies are at the top of their game career-wise and showing up as moms too. This time away is an opportunity for them to show up for themselves, too.

Speaking of which, seeing Osaka out having fun may inspire other moms. She has been candid about her mental health hurdles and an advocate for other moms going through similar situations over the years. More recently, she shared that after having her daughter, Shai, with rapper Cordae in July 2023, she struggled to feel like herself.

“Honestly, I also had extremely bad postpartum, and I didn’t know how to deal with it that well,” she said in her documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set. The athlete hasn’t let that set her back professionally as she returned to the tennis court earlier this year and won her first title since 2021. As for Townsend, she said she was having “a resurgence” after having her son, Adyn, in 2021. She was right, as she’s currently second in the doubles rankings. “Being a working mom, it’s not easy, but I try and make it worthwhile and always tell him I’m leaving for a reason,” Townsend told us after her doubles championship win at the Australian Open in January. “Coming back with trophies kind of just shows that it was worth it.”

We hope to see more link-ups between the two tennis moms in the near future!