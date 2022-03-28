Naomi Campbell, Eve Celebrate Their First Mother’s Day Across The Pond With Candid Photos Of Their Babies

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Full Picture

Becoming a new mom welcomes you up to many firsts, and that includes Mother’s Day. Supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Eve are the latest mommies on the block celebrating being moms to little humans for the first time. Across the pond in the UK, Mother’s Day was celebrated on March 27, and to commemorate the occasion, the women posed with their babies.

Campbell, 51, uploaded a series of pictures with her precious baby girl (whose name has yet to be shared publicly) and captioned it, “1st Mothers Day UK. God’s Greatest Blessing !!”

Likewise, Eve uploaded a photo with her son in the great outdoors and captioned it, “Mother. Nature. My 1st Mother’s Day (UK).” The wee one’s name is pretty big: Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

The two superstars may be jet setters, but they spend a chunk of their time in the U.K., so it’s only natural that they celebrated their first Mother’s Day there. While the U.S. recognizes the second Sunday in May as the special day, the U.K. celebrated on March 27, which this year was the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent.

Campbell announced the arrival of her baby girl back in May 2021 but as mentioned, is yet to disclose her name or a full image of the child. She unveiled her daughter via the cover of British Vogue. Inside the magazine she also spoke about motherhood. Seeing as Campbell was so low-key about her pregnancy, she cleared up speculation about how she came to have her child.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she told the magazine.

Eve is the newest mother as she gave birth to her son on Feb 1 of this year. She shares the child with her husband and Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper.

It’s always pleasant seeing new moms enjoy the incipient stages of motherhood and fully immerse themselves in the joy that children bring. Happy first of many Mother’s Days to them!