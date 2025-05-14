Thinking About Going Electric? What To Know About Driving — And Charging — The Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford

“Wow.”

That’s the first thing that came to mind when I saw the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E parked outside my Brooklyn apartment. I’d seen the photos, but they didn’t quite capture how striking this 2024 model looked in its freshly washed Shadow Black finish, gleaming in the spring sun.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way from their early, more practical designs. These days, they’re sleek, high-tech, and packed with features like front trunks (or “frunks”), cutting-edge driver assistance, and, of course, a dramatically reduced carbon footprint. At this year’s New York Auto Show, EVs took center stage, with Ford standing out as the second best-selling EV maker in the U.S.

I’ve had the chance to test drive EVs at press drive events in the past, but this was my first time actually taking one home for a few days. The fine folks at Ford handed me the keys (you can also go keyless through the FordPass app) to the Mustang Mach-E, a car so popular it even has a dedicated owners club started by a Black woman. I wasn’t just interested in seeing if it could live up to the hype as a sporty, high-performance EV, though. I needed to know if it could handle my real life — car seats, groceries, school pickups, and the never-ending list of family errands that come with motherhood. So, I loaded up my sons’ car seats, tossed a stroller, balls for park days, and a few other essentials into the spacious trunk and frunk, and got to work testing this ride for everyday living.

Here’s what I learned about this standout EV, broken down simply, for those curious, cautious, or on the fence about making the switch to electric.

Quiet, Please

One of the most immediately noticeable perks of the Mustang Mach-E is the silence. Without a traditional internal combustion engine, the car glides through, offering a calm, quiet space. This is a major plus if you’re tired of the roar and rumble of conventional engines. That said, for classic Mustang fans, Ford included a setting that plays an engine-like growl for those moments when you want to feel a bit more muscle on the road. Pull off from a green light or overtake a slow lane cruiser, and you can get that satisfying V-8-inspired rumble — if you want it. Otherwise, it’s peaceful, stress-reducing silence, perfect for those moments when you’re trying to keep your cool in the chaos of city driving.

Embrace the Space

Like many EVs, the Mustang Mach-E comes with a front trunk, or “frunk,” which adds valuable storage space. Without a bulky gas engine up front, you get a whole extra compartment for your gear. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference when your trunk is packed.

Hands-Free Highways

The Mach-E’s BlueCruise system takes cruise control to a whole new level. It allows for hands-free driving on pre-mapped highways, taking over the steering, braking, and even lane changes. I was hesitant at first (read: mildly terrified), but after a few miles, I was impressed by how smoothly it managed the road. It’s a serious game-changer for long drives and stop-and-go traffic alike.

Head-Turner Status

Looks matter, and the Mach-E has them. It’s elegant, modern, and eye-catching, with sculpted lines and unique design touches like handle-free doors. Instead of traditional grips, it has circular buttons that pop the doors open with a press, keeping the exterior lines clean and futuristic. It’s a small detail that makes a big impression. Go classic with the Shadow Black or make a statement with bold shades like Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue, or Eruption Green Metallic.

Charging 101

One of the biggest concerns for potential EV owners is charging, and it’s a valid one. The 2024 Mustang Mach-E boasts an EPA-estimated range of up to 320 miles, which should cover most daily commutes and weekend trips. The digital dashboard clearly displays your battery percentage, so you’re never caught off guard.

That said, I learned firsthand that not all chargers are created equal. On my first attempt, I had a minor struggle at a public fast-charging station, which required a bit of a learning curve due to some technical glitches accepting debit and credit cards. Some stations also require specific apps or pre-authorizations, which can be a little confusing at first. That said, that doesn’t have to do with this particular vehicle. Once I figured it all out, I was able to add a significant amount of range in about 20 minutes for less than $20 (50 to 80 percent) while watching funny Instagram clips laid back inside the car. Just a heads up: popular stations can get busy, so you might find yourself competing with other EV owners (and rideshare drivers) for a spot.

Ford’s Power Promise

For those worried about charging, Ford offers a program called the Ford Power Promise. It includes a complimentary home charger with installation and ongoing support, which can ease some of the concerns about finding a reliable place to plug in.

The Verdict

Ultimately, the Mustang Mach-E proved to be more than just a flashy EV — it’s a functional family car with real-world practicality. My son even gave it a name: “Russell.” After a few days of smooth, quiet driving, surprisingly easy charging (once I got the hang of it), and stress-free highway cruising, I found myself even more impressed and intrigued by the EV life. If this particular model is piquing your interest, the 2024 model starts at $39,000. Get more info on that and the 2025 model over at Ford.com.