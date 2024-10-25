Health Matters: People Are Using Mucinex, But Not For Coughs | Essence

Getty

According to recent studies, Black women have higher rates of infertility than White women (7.2% vs. 5.5%, respectively).

So, how far would you go to get pregnant or become more fertile? For some women, using Mucinex, the cough medicine, to address and clear up mucus or flem, as Guaifenesin is an active ingredient (that alleviates congestion by thinning phlegm, a type of mucus produced by the respiratory system) has been their saving grace and pathway to pregnancy. On TikTok, the hashtag #mucinexdpregnancy has over 1,500 posts from women claiming the medication Mucinex helped them get pregnant.

Even though two studies exploring this concept and method, published by the National Library of Medicine, titled “Diagnosis and treatment of cervical mucus abnormalities” and “Improvement of cervical factor with guaifenesin,” found no scientific evidence to support this claim, and Mucinex has not been medically recommended to enhance fertility.

Improvement of the cervical factor with Guaifenesin (the active agent in Mucinex)

Guaifenesin is an expectorant capable of increasing respiratory tract fluid. It is a common ingredient in many antitussive (cough) preparations and helps break up mucus in the lungs. Consequently, people have considered whether breaking up cervical mucus to improve fertility outcomes is useful.

Studies have evaluated whether this agent could also improve cervical mucus by improving sperm survival and fertility. Early case reviews published in 1982 suggested that guaifenesin (Mucinex) was associated with a marked improvement in postcoital tests and pregnancy rates. A similar case report in 2010 demonstrated an increase in total sperm count and motility after two months of therapy using guaifenesin. Other reviews have found that guaifenesin was the least effective therapy for the treatment of cervical mucus disorders.

In neither men nor women, is there a randomized control trial that demonstrates an improvement in fertility parameters (sperm production or motility) or outcomes (pregnancy rates) with the use of guaifenesin. This makes it difficult to recommend this modality for the treatment of fertility disorders.

However, according to some users on TikTok, taking a Mucinex pill once a day during their high-fertile window helped them get pregnant; as the theory goes, Mucinex guaifenesin ingredients could potentially thin cervical mucus, making it easier for the sperm to reach eggs during fertilization, as people believe it might thin secretions. If taken by males, it might improve the quality and quantity of the sperm. However, there’s no data to confirm these claims; some success stories are highlighted on TikTok.

So, can Mucinex help with fertility, according to proven research? According to Danielle E. Lane, MD, a board-certified fertility specialist at Lane Fertility Institute, it doesn’t. “Based on the available studies, no clear evidence exists that Mucinex improves fertility outcomes,” she states.

And given the lack of proven research, Lane doesn’t recommend taking Municex with hopes of becoming pregnant. She continues, “Therefore, it wouldn’t be a recommendation to use to improve pregnancy rates. And while there is probably no harm, there is the risk that patients will waste time and money taking a medication that does not help them conceive and delays them from receiving fertility treatment that could improve their outcomes.”

Also, given the medicine isn’t designed to help with fertility and pregnancy, there could be harmful side effects. “Finally, Mucinex has not been designed to be used for months. So a person could experience side effects such as dizziness, headaches, Gastrointestinal distress, and even kidney stones from using too high of a dosage,” says Lane.