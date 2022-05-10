‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Hospitalized After Having A Stroke

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ms. Juicy, radio personality and former star of Lifetime’s Little Women Atlanta, has been hospitalized and in the Intensive Care Unit since April. According to her team, she’s finally been moved out of the ICU. The 50-year-old reality TV star suffered a stroke and is now on the road to recovery.

The Meme agency wrote a statement on her behalf saying, “As many of you know, Ms Juicy is an amazing actress, tv personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy.”

The statement continues, “Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home,” the statement concluded. “She wants to thanks her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”

For now, her team doesn’t have a definitive date for when she can leave the hospital and resettle at home.

Also known as Shirlene Pearson, Ms. Juicy joined the cast of Little Women: Atlanta—a show that gives insight to the lives of women living with dwarfism—back in 2016. She is also a former member of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

While interviewing with South African news outlet channel24 in May of 2019, Ms. Juicy Baby, who calls herself “the Queen of Atlanta,” expressed what she appreciated about being a part of the series.

“I love this show because it teaches and informs people about who little people are,” she said. “We can do everything average height people can do because we are not different; we are just different in size. We have to live our lives like everybody else, and it shows that we go through the same things and the same struggles as everyone else.”

“But don’t come out there and treat us differently because we are smaller in stature than you are,” she added. “I love this show because it shows everyone that we can do everything that they can do and even better!”

For those who are fans of the multi-talented personality and would like to support, her sister, Tanya Evans, set up a GoFundMe to cover mounting medical bills. Their target goal is $25,000, so all donations are welcome. Here is to praying Ms. Juicy experiences full recovery and comes back bigger and better.