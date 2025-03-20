Black Women Share Why They Chose To Make Dubai Home—And How You Can Too

default

Despite the way it may appear on social media, moving abroad, especially for Black people, is not a new phenomenon. We actually have a long and rich legacy of leaving the United States for greener pastures. Influential Black Americans have historically emigrated to various parts of the world: abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass fled to Ireland in 1845; writer and activist James Baldwin wrote some of his prized works in France and Turkey; and intersectional feminist writer Audre Lorde gave rise to the Black movement while living and teaching in Germany. And there are plenty more whose names we may never know. Such migration continues, as many Black women have chosen to reclaim their time abroad.

One destination that has seen a surge lately is Dubai. A quick scroll on TikTok will introduce you to a variety of Black women who have flocked to the Middle Eastern playground to indulge in the warm climate, tax-free salaries, community, business opportunities and life away from the never-ending rat race. “Moving to Dubai has taught me to appreciate all of the little things in life that most people may take for granted. Having the time to do whatever I want, whenever I want, is truly a blessing. I’m allowed the time to pick up hobbies and live my life to the fullest. I’ve learned that life is meant to be lived at ease and not ‘hustle and bustle’ all of the time,” says Brittiany Lee, a 36-year-old digital creator and Louisiana native who has lived in the city for almost a year with her husband. “My plan is to live here long enough to raise my kids so that they can experience the culture here, learn Arabic, and just have that memory of living internationally,” Lee adds.

And she’s not alone. ESSENCE caught up with a few Black women to find out why, for them, moving to Dubai has been an empowering journey of self-discovery, resilience, and their ultimate flex.

Courtesy of subject

Jamilia Grier, 44

International tech lawyer, entrepreneur, and author of Building a Business Abroad: How to Enjoy a Life of Profit and Purpose

If you’ve ever thought that moving abroad would be impossible with children, one chat with Connecticut native Jamilia Grier will change your mind. The mom of four is no stranger to living abroad in countries like China, Singapore and Serbia, but has called Dubai home for the last three and a half years. “Dubai specifically appealed to me because of its vibrant international community, tech-forward infrastructure, and thriving business scene. I saw the potential to build something substantial while also providing my children with a multicultural environment that celebrates innovation and excellence,” she says. Missing her father’s home-cooked Southern meals aside, Grier says she’s managed to build an incredible support system and believes the city encourages people to “think bigger, move strategically, and innovate,” which allows her to focus on building multi-generational prosperity, and mentor others on how their American passport can be used as a gateway and not a limitation to entrepreneurial success.

ESSENCE: So many women think moving abroad is impossible with a family, but you’re doing it! How has it been parenting abroad and how are your children adjusting to Dubai living? Any challenges?

Jamilia Grier: Parenting abroad has been a beautiful adventure, but not without challenges. I’ve raised four children in four different countries and every child has had and is having a different personal experience along the way. The exposure to new languages, customs, and people has helped them become more adaptable, open-minded individuals. The biggest challenge is ensuring they maintain a connection to their Black American heritage. I’m thankful that my oldest son enrolled at Morehouse College in Atlanta and is experiencing Black American culture during his college tenure.

Dubai is known as an expensive city. What would you say your typical costs are living there?

Costs can be high, especially for rent and school fees, but it varies depending on where you live and the lifestyle you choose. A luxury apartment in a prime area can be pricey, but suburban communities offer more competitive rates. Groceries can cost slightly more than in the States, particularly if you’re importing your favorite U.S. brands. But if you cut out processed foods and eat local produce, life here can be comfortable and sustainable.

What steps should Black women take before making the move to Dubai?

Living abroad can be a powerful catalyst for personal and professional expansion. Dubai specifically offers safety, a strong economic landscape, and cultural diversity. My advice includes the following:

Research thoroughly: Understand visa requirements, job markets, or business registration processes.

Network: Connect with other Black expats online or through professional associations.

Set clear goals: Identify how this move can advance your career, family life, or financial aspirations.

Stay open-minded: Cultural adaptation takes time. Embrace learning opportunities.

Courtesy of subject

Shivonne Afua, 29

Senior business analyst

One misconception is that teaching is the only way many people end up moving overseas. However, the same skills you hold in your home country can be used as your ticket to life abroad. That’s exactly how Shivonne Afua made the transition from the U.K. to Dubai. Once the British-Ghanaian expat shared her journey on social media, she was flooded with questions from followers wanting to follow in her footsteps. “I’m only 29, not married—yet! No children, and I knew I wanted international exposure. Being born and raised in the U.K., life was becoming repetitive. It was good, but not exciting, and I felt like I was missing out on the experience of living and working abroad,” says Afua. With seven months of Dubai living under her belt, she still misses her family (who have come to visit), church home and her dog Tino, and sometimes the occasional funny looks from people with limited social exposure to Black women can throw her for a loop. But with her new friend Abbi by her side, she’s determined to live in the moment and make Dubai her home away from home.

ESSENCE: You landed your dream job in Dubai before moving. What are the pros of having a job lined up first?

Shivonne Afua: Ease and security. Knowing that a company was willing to offer a great relocation package and benefits without even meeting me in person made me feel special. It also gave me time to sort everything out while still in the U.K., say my goodbyes, and then settle in Dubai with peace of mind. Walking into the unknown can be daunting, but having a job secured before moving definitely made the transition smoother. I wouldn’t recommend moving to Dubai without a job lined up first. Without an income, you could burn through your savings quickly while job hunting. Rent is extremely expensive. I pay around £2K ($2,585) for a decent-sized two-bed. The equivalent in London would be a shoebox with half the amenities. Groceries cost me roughly £100 ($130) a month. Maintenance is pricier than in the U.K. I nearly screamed when I found out a full set of nails costs £60-£70 ($77-$90) — almost double London prices!

What growth have you noticed since moving to Dubai?

I’m more motivated than I was in the U.K. Networking with successful people here is more common, and it naturally inspires me to want more. Yes, I make more money, but my mindset towards my future has shifted significantly. Having a gym in my building has made me take fitness seriously, and private healthcare has allowed me to address health concerns much faster.

What’s the dating scene like in Dubai as a Black woman?

Don’t get me started, or we’ll be here forever! [laughs] Dating here as a Black woman is an extreme sport. When I first moved, I was optimistic about finding a partner, but my bubble quickly popped. There are different profiles of men here: those passing through for business or vacation looking for “fun,” and those living here but unsure of how long they’ll stay, so they don’t seek anything serious. Many Black women here struggle to find serious partners. Some of us aren’t keen on meeting our future husband at a nightclub or beach club, so more singles’ mixers and speed dating events would be amazing.

What advice would you give to help other women thinking of moving?

Change is good. I truly believe that at least once or twice in your life, you should do something you never thought you could. Living and working in Dubai was once just a dream for me, and now it’s my reality. One of my favorite quotes from my favorite book The Success Principles is, “Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.” If your dream is to move to Dubai, but you’re afraid of failing, you’re already holding yourself back. To get started, I’d recommend making a plan, even if it’s just writing down a few bullet points about what you want your life to look like when you move. If you’re clear on what you want, the “how” will start to fall into place.

Courtesy of subject

Shara Laurie, 30

Hairstylist and beauty industry entrepreneur

If you’re anything like me, then one of your top concerns when it comes to moving abroad, especially to a hot climate like Dubai, is how you’re going to maintain your hair. Thankfully, amongst the sea of women moving to the city, you’ll find talented hair slayers like Hampton, Virginia native Shara Laurie. Despite wishing her well, she admits that her family didn’t initially understand her vision and why she needed to make such a drastic move. “I was ready for a change. I prayed and asked God to order my steps and to provide what I needed to become my highest self, and he led me here,” she says. In just three months, she’s managed to build a clientele and the vision is getting clearer by the day. “I’ve only been here a few months, and I am already learning new things about culture, people and business. Home will always be home, but I see the limitless potential to grow here in all aspects, and that’s why I came.”

ESSENCE: In what ways is living in Dubai different from home?

Shara Laurie: Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, living in Dubai is a major adjustment. My environment was predominately African-American, and growing up in southern Virginia, I wasn’t exposed to many different cultures. Dubai, on the other hand, is a melting pot, so being here has opened my eyes in so many ways. I meet people from all walks of life every day, and I am able to soak up so much. Dubai is also a major hotspot for tourism, so with the constant traffic, no one day is the same.

How has your life changed since moving to Dubai?

Change has been a constant in my life. It’s something I strive for because I am constantly trying to evolve. I’ve leaned into my faith more and found new strengths in myself, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters to me. Being this far from everything I know can get lonely at times. With any significant move, finding your tribe can be difficult. At times I do think cultural differences can serve as an obstacle in some ways. Fortunately, I was able to meet a few people from my previous trips to Dubai and we stayed in touch, so I have had a few individuals to lean on since being here. I wouldn’t say I found my community just yet, but I am confident it’s only a matter of time.

As Black women, we have specific needs, especially when it comes to hair care. Other than coming to see you of course, what should Black women know about maintaining their hair in Dubai?

Dubai is inclusive, but it’s still a developing country in the Middle East, so there is a lot of room for improvement, especially when it comes to Black hair care. When I arrived in Dubai, I realized that they didn’t have a lot of products that would be in a typical Black hair store in America. Things like shampoos and conditioners, hair oils, and different products needed for weaving are very difficult to come by, or they are overpriced due to imports. Amazon has been my go-to here, but I definitely recommend bringing hair care supplies in bulk from the States for an easier transition.

Is there another country in the region (or world) that you would consider moving to next?

I haven’t considered when or if I will leave Dubai. I surrendered all control to the Lord. The way I see it, I am honestly just a vessel figuring things out as I go. I still have so much to conquer here, but I will go wherever the Lord leads me.

Why should Black women make the move to Dubai?

I think Black women are fearless pioneers in everything that we do, so why not walk by faith and see what the world has to offer? The move could be temporary or permanent, but it’s nice to just see if you are able to flourish in a new environment. I think it’s beautiful to push yourself out of your comfort zone and put yourself out there. Just do it!