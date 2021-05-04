8 Gifts That New and Expecting Moms Will Appreciate This Mother’s Day

One thing the new mom on our list could definitely use: sleep. But of course, when that’s possible, you get them the next best thing.
With Mother’s Day right around the corner and what better holiday to show appreciation for the special mom-to-be in our life? It’s the one day out of the year when it’s all about Mom, and even more important for someone who is celebrating her very first one. With so many products on the market, it can be hard to decipher what’s going to be useful within those first couple of months of motherhood for new and expecting moms.
That’s why we’ve rounded up the best first Mother’s Day gifts on the internet at this moment – including essentials such as a crib and baby seat, in addition to pumps and tracking apps— to help get them through those long, hard nights. You can buy each of these with the click of a button, and the best part is? Mom and baby will thank you.
01
Chicco Fit4™ Adapt
Using patented 37.5® Technology, Chicco Adapt car seats are fully outfitted with fabrics that help control climate, so when the child is hot, the fabric removes sweat in the vapor stage before liquid sweat even forms, helping to maintain a comfortable microclimate. In the winter when the climate is cold, the same fabric returns the body’s infrared energy to help the baby stay comfortably warm. The strategically placed mesh also provides much-needed airflow and ventilation where children need it most.
02
Sloane 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
Priced just under $500, and including both a 4-in-1 Acrylic Crib and Dresser with Changing Top, the Sloane Collection is super sleek and modern boasting a mixed material design. The bronzed features coupled with the clear acrylic spindles in the crib creates an airy and clean feel for any trendy baby nursery.
03
The Jeep Hydro Jogger from Delta Children
For parents looking to soak up the sun, The Jeep Hydro Jogger from Delta Children is an easy way to get moving outside on long walks and runs with your little one. The jogger includes all the features you want while jogging like a safety strap, swivel front wheel, and shock-absorbing tires, as well as a generous canopy and comfy seat for kids. Works with an infant car seat, too!
04
Lansinoh Smartpump 2.0
The Smartpump 2.0 is Lansinoh’s quietest breast pump and designed to let moms confidently, comfortably and discreetly pump anywhere. It’s lightweight, compact and portable design, seamlessly connects to the Baby 2.0 app via Bluetooth to track pumping sessions and custom settings such as adjustable hospital strength suction and pumping styles.
05
Talli Baby
Talli was built from frustration of struggling with baby tracking apps. The creators wanted to take the work out of tracking feedings, diapers, and sleep while still getting all the analytics and data sharing of an app. The Talli one-touch device distills what would be 5 or 6 steps in an app into one press of a button and communicates to the app via Wi-Fi. You can even log hands-free with Alexa.
06
Dreamland Baby
Dreamland Baby’s weighted sack with detachable swaddle wing can be used as a swaddle or sleep sack (for 0-6 month olds). It is designed with safety in mind to help baby feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The gentle weight naturally reduces stress and increases relaxation through deep-pressure stimulation to give mom and baby feelings of security and comfort as it eases the transition from the womb.
07
Baby’s Brew Portable Baby Monitor
Baby’s Brew is the world’s first battery-powered, portable bottle warmer for parents. It has three temperature settings and warms breast milk or water for formula in just 5-10 mins. You can even warm it in advance of the baby being hungry, and it will stay warm for 8-12 hours.
08
Junobie Breastfeeding Starter Kit
Junobie’s eco-friendly, reusable breast milk storage bags are a fan favorite for moms-to-be. Not to mention, the company has expanded its offerings to include its all-new liquid gold breast milk boxes ($36), as well as the first-of-its-kind portable, battery-operated breast pump & bottle sanitizing pod: The WASHA (now available for pre-order, $100)