The Many Faces Of Motherhood: Celebrating The Women Who Nurture

Getty Images

Motherhood is a beautiful journey that can take many forms. Some moms are biological, others are adoptive or foster parents. Some come into motherhood by way of marriage, while others embrace their roles as grandmothers, aunts, godmothers, older siblings, mentors, or guardians. These mother figures step in with love, support, and guidance, shaping the lives of children in deeply impactful ways.

No matter how we define motherhood, one truth remains: it truly takes a village. This powerful African proverb reminds us that a community of caring individuals—be it relatives, friends, or community members—plays a vital role in raising a child. They share their wisdom, offer encouragement, nurture talents, and support parents, creating a strong and loving network. Squishi Crutchfield, who grew up in a supportive community, embraces this sentiment, saying, “It’s an honor” to be part of one now.

This kind of support means the world to moms like Ronita Hardy, raising a lovely 9-year-old daughter. “I don’t always get it right as a mom,” she admits. “I’m still figuring things out. It’s a blessing to have the support of my elders like my mom, aunts, and godmother, who always guide me and my daughter in the right direction. It’s reassuring to know that as parents, we don’t have to do it all on our own, and because of that, I love celebrating those women for Mother’s Day. Grandmothers, godmothers, and aunts deserve the recognition—we’d be lost without them.”

These mother figures are present for dance recitals, cheering at weekend soccer games, helping with after-school pick-ups, and celebrating all the special moments along the way. It’s about being part of a child’s life, but also about supporting their parents so they can recharge and thrive.

Senior woman sitting in seat walker with multi-generation family of females with cornrow hair wearing casual attire, hugging affectionately and looking at camera smiling cheerfully in garden

Crutchfield, whose nieces and nephews are scattered across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, also understands the importance of being a pillar in her family. Summers they spend with her in Texas are treasured memories for her family. She also provides financial support for things like extracurricular activities, school photos, and back-to-school shopping. “It sounds like a lot, but it’s small in comparison to what their parents do,” she says.

For those who have chosen a child-free path, like this author, being a devoted aunt, godmother, or mentor is still deeply fulfilling. Though I don’t expect anything, it always fills my heart with joy to receive sweet messages from two wonderful godchildren, two amazing nephews and four lovely nieces, or to be welcomed by a lovely bouquet of my favorite flowers. These small gestures truly show me that my time and sacrifices are valued.

For mother figure Nadiyah Barrow, the Mother’s Day holiday is a beautiful reminder that love, support, and care can be expressed in countless ways. “Even though I may not be a biological parent, as an aunt and godmother, I find immense joy in bringing purpose and happiness to their lives,” she says. “It’s a special day to honor all the incredible women who generously open their hearts to children.”

“Mother’s Day means so much more to me now than ever before,” says fellow nurturer Keyaira Boone. “Being part of a parenting village fills me with joy. I truly appreciate the amazing mothers my friends have become.”

As we honor the women who pour into the next generation, let’s remember that their contributions matter. Whether through financial support, time, or simply being present, these mother figures are part of the fabric that holds families together. They deserve to be celebrated too, not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.