It Was A Night Of Mother-Daughter Slayage At The 2025 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Alex Martin Dean and Whoopi Goldberg attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Who doesn’t love Oscar night? A few of your favorites decided to show up and show out with their mothers, or in one legend’s case, her daughter, to enjoy the annual film frenzy.

The 97th Annual Academy Awards took place on March 1, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Nominees you should know about include Cynthia Erivo for her work in Wicked. Colman Domingo is again a nominee for his film, Sing, Sing. Zoe Saldana also nabbed her coveted first nod for Netflix’s Emilia Perez, and at the time of writing this post, she’s just taken home the Best Supporting Actress statuette.

Former nominees and winners hit the red carpet to take part in Oscar night, including Whoopi Goldberg (who won for Best Supporting Actress in Ghost in 1990), who was a former Oscar’s host four different times. The EGOT winner attended the show with her daughter, Alexandrea Martin, and both ladies looked beautiful in darker, showstopping gowns.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Robyn Simpson and Storm Reid attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

They weren’t alone in their mother-daughter moment. Actress and Emmy winner Storm Reid hit the carpet with a familiar face: her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid. Both beauties opted for bold colors: Mama in lilac, Storm in a stunning red.

Candi Gauff, Coco Gauff at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

And when she’s not winning grand slams on the court, Coco Gauff enjoys a good movie. She sang the praises of Anthony Mackie’s recent turn as Captain America, and to show how serious she is about her love of films, the tennis ace attended the Oscars with her mom. Mama Candi wore a darker, metallic gown while Coco looked vibrant in embellished yellow.

While attending events like this with a romantic partner is often par for the course, we love that these famous ladies showed up with their daughter and mothers to help kick off Women’s History Month, and conclude awards season.