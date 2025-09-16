Living Your Best (Love) Life: Careers That Make You More Dateable, According To Singles

Getty Images

It seems like the goal post is always moving in the dating world. Thankfully, dating app The League is helping us keep up by demystifying what singles are really looking for in their search for love. The exclusive, invite-only dating and social networking app for professionals conducted a career compatibility report in August to uncover how modern professionals are looking for love. That includes the things most important to them, like the professional endeavors of possible mates.

One of the most poignant findings from the report is that 83% of respondents said lifestyle compatibility is their top priority when seeking prospective partners. To break that down further, lifestyle compatibility comprises ambition, energy, passion, and the ability to balance love with a career-driven life, according to members of the dating app.

Ambition is especially important to 60% of respondents who said that’s a must-have quality for a future lover. Yes, some couples are prioritizing matching ambitions over matching outfits. And 30% said they’re not interested in someone who doesn’t match their ambition, while 43% are hesitant, concerned about whether they’ll be aligned long-term.

Speaking of ambition, the report also looked at what careers app users are most drawn to among both genders. In terms of female respondents’ career preferences for potential partners, a job in the finance/business industries came out on top at 78%. Medical/mental health careers ranked second at 73%, while tech and engineering industries ranked third at 73%.

Men, on the other hand, put the medical/mental health industries at the top of the list for prospective female partners. Finance/business careers ranked second, and tech/engineering came in as a third runner-up. Interestingly, there was a stark difference between genders when it came to their interest in dating someone who works in the creative or media industries. While that came in fourth place for men, it ranked last at seventh place for women.

For survey respondents, it’s not only about dating someone who is successful in their career, but also about how they manage their finances. It’s a known fact that high earners don’t always have healthy finances. With that said, budgeting was the most sought-after financial trait at 68%. Credit score came in second at 48%, and investing came in third at 45%. This is not a shock, considering all three monetary traits are fundamental to healthy finances.

Careers shape our lives and take up our time, so they are definitely important to consider during the dating process. Likewise, how one manages finances can bring ease or stress to a relationship. Overall, it seems that when career ambitions and financial habits align, they can create the stability every strong relationship needs.