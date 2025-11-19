Mood-Boosting Foods To Fill Your Plate With This Season

Getty Images

As the seasons shift and the days get shorter, many of us may be feeling our energy dwindling. Consequently, this time of year, our moods can feel a bit more sensitive. While we can’t control the weather, we can nourish ourselves in ways that support our minds and bodies from the inside out to help chase away fall and winter blues.

Food is not a cure-all, but it’s one of the easiest and most accessible tools we have for self-regulation. The right nutrients can help balance hormones, support brain health, stabilize blood sugar, and keep our emotional wheels turning smoothly. So this season, as you’re juggling your to-do lists and trying to take care of yourself, here are the foods worth adding a little more of to your plate. Hopefully, the result is feeling more steady, supported, and grounded.

Leafy Greens

For steady energy and calm

Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard may not seem like the most comforting foods, but they’re certainly nourishing. Leafy greens are full of folate, magnesium, and B vitamins, nutrients that play a key role in brain health and mood regulation. Folate helps your body produce dopamine and serotonin, those feel-good neurotransmitters that allow you to stay steady when the world starts spinning.

Magnesium, on the other hand, is like nature’s chill pill. It enables your nervous system to relax and may even lower anxiety levels. As the days get busier, tossing a handful of greens into your pasta, soup, or scrambled eggs is an easy way to give your mood a little boost.

Fatty Fish

For brain-nourishing omega-3s

If you’ve been feeling mentally foggy or emotionally drained, this may be your sign to add more salmon, sardines, mackerel, or trout into your weekly meals. Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support both brain function and emotional balance. They help reduce inflammation and may even improve symptoms of depression.

Not a big seafood person? Try chia seeds, flaxseeds, or walnuts as plant-based alternatives. Sprinkle them on yogurt or oatmeal, and you’ve just added a dose of calm to your morning.

Fermented Foods

To keep your gut and mood happy

We often forget that our gut and brain are in constant conversation. And when your gut isn’t happy, your mood usually isn’t either. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha feed the good bacteria in your digestive system, supporting your microbiome. Also, research shows that a healthy gut can support better emotional well-being.

This season, when comfort foods are calling your name, try pairing them with a little probiotic-rich side. Add kimchi to your rice bowl or a spoonful of sauerkraut on top of roasted veggies.

Complex Carbs

For comfort without the crash

There is nothing wrong with craving carbs when you’re tired or stressed. The key is choosing carbs that release energy slowly, so you don’t spike and crash. Think sweet potatoes, oats, quinoa, brown rice, lentils, and whole-grain breads.

These foods help your body produce serotonin naturally, giving you that warm, cozy, grounded feeling without the emotional rollercoaster. This is the season for nourishing comfort, not guilt. Build bowls with your favorite grains, roasted veggies, and a protein you love, and watch your mood level out meal by meal.

Berries and Citrus

For a bright, uplifting boost

When your mood starts dipping, vitamin C–rich foods like oranges, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and grapefruit can give you a natural lift. These fruits help fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which can drag your mood down without you even noticing.

Blend them into a smoothie or keep them in a bowl on your counter so you can grab them when you need a quick pick-me-up.

Nuts and Seeds

For sustained balance

Almonds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and sunflower seeds are all packed with healthy fats and minerals that support emotional steadiness. Zinc and magnesium, in particular, are key players in mood regulation. Keep a small jar of nuts in your bag or car for those moments when your energy suddenly dips and your emotions are not far behind.