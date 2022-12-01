Your December Horoscope Outlook Is Here

Go all out! Happy holidays, beautiful people. While we’re gearing up for family time, good eats, and loving gift exchanges, keep in mind that we are approaching our final Mercury retrograde of the year.

On December 29, the planet of communication will wobble out of formation in Capricorn, doing its best to call everyone on their mistakes and judging them for it. The key to rising above this aspect is to organize your paperwork, check on your resources, and prepare yourself for a fruitful 2023. We have big fish to fry!

Sagittarius

November 22 to December 21

Put your hands up, sister. It’s a party! This birthday finds you ready to celebrate and commit to future wins. Your ambitious streak began months ago, and what better present to give to yourself than achieving your goals? Call in a few favors and get the job done!

Taurus

April 20 to May 20

Someone valuable to your future may consider you a tremendous asset now. Seems like a loan has been approved or an influential colleague has decided to invest in your ideas. It’s an exciting time! Your power to manifest is working again.

Virgo

August 23 to September 21

Keep your eye on the competition this month. They may pretend to appreciate your hard work, but they’re angling for your clients. Instead of staying home, get in the mix and watch who’s watching you.

Aries

March 21 to April 19

Though you’re guided by your morals and standards, consider reviewing them this month. You may need to embrace new rituals and traditions, which could put you on track to becoming a more evolved human. Look at you being grown!

Capricorn

December 22 to January 19

It may not be easy to take a back seat in December—things are moving quickly, and awesome changes are happening in your family and creative life. However, you’ll need to conserve your energy as much as possible. Important decisions are on the horizon and could alter your existence for good.

Leo

July 22 to August 22

Playful ideas are simmering, reminding you of the kid you are at heart. Buy a hula hoop, get lost in a coloring book, or find freedom in a new song you wrote or dance move you invented. Anything fresh and exciting will bring you joy.

Gemini

May 21 to June 21

Get set to expand your worldview with your personal and/or business partner. This will require less planning and more blind-faith adventures. Let others lead by sharing parts of their culture or educational background that may blow your mind.

Libra

September 22 to October 22

Speak your mind in a straightforward way, and model a more practical and organized approach. You desire everyone to win, but sometimes as the boss, you must be the one to make hard decisions. Big-girl panties are required!

Scorpio

October 23 to November 21

Your next moneymaking venture may involve children or artistic pursuits, but you may not have the luxury of working alone. Some of your best ideas come from deep within your emotional center, but it’s also important to consider others’ stories. We all have something to share.

Aquarius

January 20 to February 18

You are the best ally anyone could have. Exploring the old neighborhood or embracing fresh literary pursuits may allow you to meet a new crew that respects friendship and connection the way you do.

Pisces

February 19 to March 20

December requires lots of energy, with few chances to breathe, but you may welcome the frenetic pace this year because you’re in the limelight. Everyone in your field wants to know the secret of your success. They have no idea of the sweat and tears you’ve shed to get here.

Cancer

June 22 to July 21

Your dream times seem to run like epic trilogies now. Keep a notebook by your bed, and pay close attention to the messages. The ancestors drop vital info when we sleep to keep us intentional during our waking hours.