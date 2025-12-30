Montell Jordan Is Cancer-Free: ‘Greatest Christmas Gift’

Prince Williams/WireImage

Ending the year with good health is one of the best gifts anyone could ask for. Singer Montell Jordan, who has been diagnosed with cancer twice, received this gift right in time for the holidays. On December 22, the “This Is How We Do It” singer revealed he is prostate cancer-free for a second time via an Instagram reel.

“Yesterday was Christmas. I got the greatest Christmas gift I could have ever gotten,” Jordan said in the social media reel. “My doctors called me yesterday morning to let me know that I am undetectable now and cancer-free following a year of having preparation to have a prostate removed.”

The recent announcement comes about a year after Jordan announced he was cancer free in December 2024, following his first diagnosis and treatment.

To minimize the chances of the cancer rearing its head a third time, Jordan shared that he’ll be undergoing targeted radiation that aims to stop cancerous lymph nodes from resurfacing.

“It is a seven-and-a-half week interruption of life to make sure that I have a longer life,” he explained.

Now that Jordan has arrived at the end of the tunnel, he wants to share his health journey in an upcoming documentary titled Sustain. The film is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

“I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery,” Jordan said. “My prostate was removed. There were clear margins.”

The artist is also on a mission to create greater awareness amongst Black men by bolstering the importance of getting regular screenings. This is a crucial mission considering Black men face significantly higher risks of prostate cancer. Also, if caught early, prostate cancer is 99 percent curable. During an interview with ESSENCE in September, Jordan explained the importance of getting regular screenings.

“Early detection saved my life,” he insists. “And continued checkups continue saving it.” Jordan also noted during that interview that the push men get from women to get screened is a game changer too.

“To the wives, moms, sisters, daughters—the women in the lives of these men—your support matters,” he said. “Pushing or pulling the men you love to get screened can literally save lives.”

We’re glad the crooner is getting a third chance at life and is using his story to spread awareness within the Black community.