Mo’Nique Made Labor Day Weekend ‘Catsuit Weekend,’ Serves Body Confidence At 53

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Was there a better way to celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend than in a catsuit? Mo’Nique made the case this weekend that there was not.

The comedian and actress enjoyed the three-day weekend in the one-piece, multiple versions of it, encouraging women to not be afraid to sport them at any age. It all started when the 53-year-old Oscar winner asked her go-to designer, Tyrell Holmes, to make her an “age appropriate” version that showcased her curves in both a sexy and tasteful way. What started with one iridescent catsuit turned into a sexy off-the-shoulder black version and a purple and gold catsuit that showed off the star’s back. No crumbs were left behind as the star glowed in the skin she’s in.

“CATSUIT WEEKEND. I just wanted to share with my OLDER TENDERS that YES WE CAN PUT IT ON. And not try to be a YOUNG TENDER. I am 53yrs young. And working towards another 53!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Mo’Nique has been working hard to live her healthiest life, doing so for her family and for her own well-being. It’s paid off significantly with the beauty slimming down right in front of our eyes. She’s lost more than 100 pounds since the early 2010s and taken fans along with her on the journey, whether she’s dancing up a sweat, cooking a healthy meal or sharing an inspiring message. In 2018 she revealed that for the first time in her adult life, she weighed under 200 pounds. She’s gone on to share many other milestones in an effort to get other people motivated to take care of themselves.

“I’m telling y’all, if you don’t quit on you, you’ll get what you’re asking for. Just don’t quit on you,” she said in 2019. “It doesn’t come overnight. It doesn’t come through no magic potion or a special wand or processed boxed meals from a weight-loss program. It comes from right here [pointing to heart].”