Mo’Nique Says She’s ‘Grateful’ To Reunite With Her Son After Public Fallout

Comedian Mo’Nique and her eldest son, Shalon Jackson, have put their differences aside and reconciled after their public fallout in 2024. The Parker’s actress shared an image of them hugging and laughing in a recent Instagram post.

“GRATEFUL!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL!!!” the 57-year-old wrote in a caption.

The love fest began when Shalon posted a video apologizing for airing his family business in 2024 via a TikTok video on May 28.

“Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family, and I have to take full accountability for it,” Jackson said. “Why I made the videos and how I was feeling at the time when I made them is irrelevant. I made them and I shouldn’t have, period.”

Jackson, 35, also touched on what sparked the reconciliation–his brothers initiating a family conversation; “My family did not deserve the backlash that they received from what I said,” he continued. “My mother and Sidney were very justified to address my mental health condition at the time. I just simply didn’t like it. Taking accountability can be hard if I allow it to be. Bottom line, I was wrong and I shouldn’t have said any of what I said. I should have just kept my mouth shut and called my mother.”

Jackson, who is also a comedian, expressed regret about how their feud impacted Mo’Nique’s relationship with her grandkids. However, now that they’ve reconciled, they’ve been able to create more indelible memories as a family.

“Now, watching her take pride in making my son’s baby food from scratch, to baking chickpea chocolate chip cookies with my daughter, to being with me the first time my son went underwater in the pool, makes me so happy to have been so wrong before,” Jackson said.

Shalon began airing his family business when Mo’Nique did an interview on Club Shay Shay and mentioned their relationship being strained in 2024. He called her out publicly for spinning a “false narrative” during the interview and alleged that she wasn’t putting in any work to fix the relationship. In terms of what needed to be fixed, Shalon had grievances about how the comedian raised him.

We’re glad these two can get back into good standing and hope they can continue moving forward with healthy communication.